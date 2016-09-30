Special teams, defense lead Desert Oasis to win against Clark

Desert Oasis had just missed blocking at least three punts earlier this season.

The Diamondbacks must have been a step faster Friday night because they blocked a pair of punts as part of their 28-14 victory over Clark.

“We’ve always been able to get pressure on teams with our punt blocks,” Desert Oasis coach Mike Ovens said. “Tonight, we were able to make it happen.”

Desmond Kuresa scooped the second punt block and returned it for a touchdown. Desert Oasis returned the first one to the eight-yard line, setting up an easy score for Mitch Moniz to make the score 14-0.

Clark returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown, but didn’t score again until a long drive in the fourth quarter.

“They’ve only given up a touchdown in a couple games now,” Ovens said. “Our defense is playing really good football.”

Desert Oasis was able to answer Clark’s score when Jaden Mitchell got loose for a 42-yard rushing touchdown. Ovens was particularly pleased to see the running game succeed given that his team was dealing with a coupe injuries on the offensive line.

