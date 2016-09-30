Supporters, opponents square off over recreational marijuana

Supporters and opponents of the upcoming Ballot Question 2 initiative debated marijuana’s impact on children and the eradication of illegal drug cartels today during the taping of Public Broadcasting Service program in Las Vegas.

The ballot question asks voters whether recreational marijuana should be legal in Nevada.

Proponents included Clark County Commissioner Chris Giunchigliani and Yes on 2 spokesman Joe Brezny.

Giunchigliani argued that legal recreational marijuana would not necessarily lead to more young and underage users but would help identify who existing users actually are.

She said taxes on marijuana would boost state coffers. She called the initiative “better for Nevada” than a proposal to build a $1.9 billion stadium to lure an NFL team to Las Vegas that would include $750 million in public funding.

“People are here every weekend of the year, not just for a few Sundays during the fall,” Giunchigliani said.

But Question 2 opponents Metro Police Lt. Todd Raybuck and former Nevada Assemblyman Pat Hickey disputed those claims, pointing to increased marijuana use and a growing number of DUI arrests to show how marijuana “lowers the quality of life.”

“It’s not going to fund schools in any real way,” Hickey said.

Raybuck said illegal cartel activity has grown in Colorado, where recreational marijuana is legal, as “bad actors” are shipping marijuana out of state.

“Drugs aren’t a money maker,” Raybuck said. “And they don’t help our communities.”