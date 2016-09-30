Las Vegas Sun

September 30, 2016

Tulsa officer expected to plead not guilty to manslaughter

Tulsa County Inmate Information Center via AP

This photo provided by Tulsa County Inmate Information Center shows Tulsa police officer Betty Shelby. Tulsa County jail records show that Shelby turned herself in early Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, hours after prosecutors charged her with first-degree manslaughter in the death of Terence Crutcher.

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa police officer is expected to plead not guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of an unarmed black man when she makes her first appearance before a Tulsa County judge.

Tulsa officer Betty Shelby is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday for the fatal shooting two weeks ago of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher. A judge is expected to inform Shelby of the charge against her and set a date for a preliminary hearing, where the court will decide if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.

Shelby's attorney Scott Wood says his client will plead not guilty.

Prosecutors allege Shelby acted unreasonably when she shot Crutcher after she encountered his vehicle abandoned on the street.

Shelby, who is white, told investigators she feared for her life.

