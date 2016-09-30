Union, advocacy group ad goes after Heck on education

The Service Employees International Union and the immigration advocacy group iAmerica teamed up to release their first television spot in Nevada, targeting Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe Heck.

The ad, a 30-second Spanish-language spot that airs starting today in the Las Vegas and Reno markets, attempts to tie Heck to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on education. The two groups are partnered on a radio ad on the same topic that will air statewide.

The spot accuses Heck and Trump of having “una politica peligrosa,” or “a dangerous agenda” on education, mapping out some of what they have said on education.

The two ads are part of a $1 million television and radio campaign that SEIU and iAmerica will continue into October.

Heck is running in a tight race against Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, a former state attorney general, to replace retiring Democratic U.S. Sen. Harry Reid. Polls place the two candidates essentially neck and neck in the race.