September 30, 2016

Vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine returning to Las Vegas

Steve Marcus

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine speaks to supporters during a rally at the United Association Local 525 Plumbers and Pipefitters Training Center in Las Vegas Monday, Aug. 22, 2016.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine is returning to Nevada next week to campaign and urge people to register to vote before it's too late.

The Virginia senator is set to visit Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 6. That's two days before Nevada's deadline to register by mail for the November election.

Nevadans can still register in person or online until Oct. 18.

Details about Kaine's stop haven't yet been announced.

Kaine visited Reno in mid-September and Las Vegas in August. His latest trip comes during a week when liberal icon and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is also campaigning in Las Vegas on behalf of Clinton.

Nevada is a key battleground state where polls show Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are in a tight race.

