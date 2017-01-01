Casino promotions: Jan. 1-7

SLS LAS VEGAS

Fortune cookie giveaway

Date: Thursdays or Fridays in January

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 500 slot points or 1,000 video poker points to participate.

• • •

Football mugs giveaway

Date: Jan. 12 or 13

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Earn 250 slot points or 500 video poker points to receive a set of four football mugs.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Jan. 1

Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines.

• • •

$188,000 Cash Dragon Drawing

Date: Saturdays in January

Time: 8 p.m.

Information: Players must earn 100 slot points to gain 10 drawing entries or 100 video poker points to gain one drawing entry. Guests who have an average bet of $25 for one hour on table games will receive one drawing entry. Double entries can be earned every Monday-Wednesday. Five names will be drawn for a chance to win up to $188,000.

• • •

BOYD PROPERTIES

Swipe and Win up to 1 million points

Date: Ongoing

Information: New members have a chance to win up to 1 million points.

• • •

SUNCOAST

$50,000 Guaranteed New Year’s Eve 101 Winners Celebration

Date: Through Jan. 1

Information: Win up to $10,000. For full drawing schedule and more information, visit the B Connected desk.

• • •

SAM’S TOWN

$50,000 cash drawings

Date: Jan. 1

Information: Earn entries from 3 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. Dec. 31. Drawings will be conducted every hour from 4 to 11 p.m. Five players will take home $1,000 during each drawing. A final grand prize drawing will take place at midnight Jan. 1, with one winner getting $10,000 in addition to any unclaimed prize money.

• • •

DOWNTOWN GRAND

Drive-In to $20,000 Blackjack Tournament

Date: Jan. 12-14

Time: Registration begins at 6 p.m., Jan. 13; tournament starts at 10 a.m., Jan. 14

Information: There is a $150 buy in. First place receives $10,000 in chips.

• • •

1957 Thunderbird Giveaway

Date: Through March 25

Time: Drawing is at 10 p.m. March 25

Information: Earn entry multipliers Sundays-Wednesdays. Grand prize is a 1957 Thunderbird or $20,000.

• • •

Win an All-inclusive Trip for Two Anywhere Along Route 66

Date: Jan. 2-28

Time: Drawing is at 10 p.m. Jan. 28

Information: Earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 base points earned on slots and table games. Grand prize is an all-inclusive trip for two anywhere along Route 66 or $5,000 in play.

• • •

$20,000 in Fueling Your Way to Winning

Date: Thursdays-Saturdays, Jan. 5-28

Time: 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

Information: Hot seat game. One player chosen every 30 minutes. Win up to $100.

• • •

JOKERS WILD

Rolling for Dough

Date: Fridays

Time: Slot players eligible 1-9 p.m. Players at table games eligible 6:30-11:30 p.m.

Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.

• • •

Food bonus

Date: Mondays

Information: Earn 500 points to receive a food voucher worth up to $10.

• • •

ARIZONA CHARLIE'S (both locations)

New Year’s $17K Cash Countdown drawing

Date: Jan. 1

Information: Receive a drawing entry for every 500 base points earned. Drawings conducted through Jan. 1. Final drawing, for $5,000, will be at 12:30 a.m.

• • •

$80,000 Cash Blizzard

Date: Saturdays, Jan. 3-28

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Receive a drawing entry for every 500 base points earned. Top prize at each drawing is $3,000.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Wednesdays in January

Information: Earn 300 base slot points for a gift. On Jan. 4, the gift is a bottle of Campo Viejo sparkling wine.

• • •

Winter Winnings

Date: Thursdays in January

Information: Earn 300 base slot points to play the kiosk game. Win up to $1,000.

• • •

MLK Weekend Hot Seat

Date: Jan. 14-16

Time: 2:15, 4:15, 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Win up to $100.

• • •

ELDORADO

Cold Cash Hot Seat

Date: Fridays and Saturdays

Time: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Information: One player chosen every 30 minutes will win $25.

• • •

Prime Generation Tuesdays

Date: Tuesdays

Information: For players 50 and older. Slot card required. Earn 50 base points to receive $5 in slot play. Earn 500 base points to receive a spin on the cash wheel. Receive 5x points, dining and bingo discounts.

• • •

Fridays Wheel Frenzy

Date: Fridays

Time: Hourly, 4-11:30 p.m.

Information: One player will spin the prize wheel. Win up to $1,000 in cash.

• • •

Cash Slide

Date: Thursdays

Time: 2-8 p.m.

Information: One player each hour will win up to $100.

• • •

Food bonus

Date: Mondays

Information: Earn 500 points to receive a food voucher worth up to $10.

• • •

RAMPART CASINO

50-plus party

Date: Tuesdays

Information: Loyalty-card players 50 and older can earn $100 in free slot play on all video-reel machine jackpots over $1,200, a free kiosk swipe for earning 50 points, a second kiosk swipe for earning 500 points, a bingo coupon for a free small electronic-unit rainbow pack (minimum buy-in required), a $5 lunch buffet and a free round in a slot tournament from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Summerlin and Elite players may receive an additional round. Best score will be used in the tournament, with 12 winners selected each week. Top prize is $1,000. A $15 free slot play bonus will be given to everyone who wins a round.

• • •

Pirate’s Treasure progressive drawings

Date: Last Wednesday of the month

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Ten winners will be chosen at each drawing. The progressive jackpot increases every month it doesn’t hit.

• • •

KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO

Play and Win

Date: Mondays

Information: Receive $5 in play for every 250 points earned.

• • •

New Year’s promotion

Date: Jan. 1

Information: Receive 10x points on reels and video reels.

• • •

STATION CASINOS

Military Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms

Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.

• • •

MyGeneration Wednesdays

Date: Ongoing

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms

Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Swipe your card at a kiosk to earn up to 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker, plus discounts on dining, movies and bowling. Slot tournaments are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with a top prize of $1,000. First entry is free; receive up to four more entries by earning 50 base points for each.

• • •

Snowball Slingshot Kiosk Game

Date: Through Jan. 1

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms

Information: Win prizes and slot play at kiosk game.

• • •

$1.5 Million Balloon Zoom

Date: Fridays-Sundays in January

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms

Information: Win slot play at kiosk game. Earn five points to participate.

• • •

Zoomie Balloonie Spin & Win drawing

Date: Jan. 2-29

Time: Drawing is 6:15 p.m. Jan. 29

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms

Information: Earn 5x entries on Wednesdays. Swipe for 10 free entries every day. Win up to $10,000. The top two slot and top two video poker base point earners at each property will automatically win an additional place in the drawing.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Jan. 2 and 16

Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms

Information: Earn 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

RED ROCK RESORT

$35,000 Money Maze

Date: Tuesdays in January

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: Win up to $5,000. Swipe every day for 25 free bonus entries, and earn 2x entries every Monday. Fifty base points equals one entry.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Jan. 9, 23 and 30

Information: Earn 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

SANTA FE STATION

$80,000 Nothing But Cash giveaway

Date and time: Thursdays at 6:15 p.m. and Fridays at 8:15 p.m.

Information: Win a share of $10,000. Earn 5x entries on Wednesdays and Sundays, and swipe for 10 free entries Sunday-Thursday.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Jan. 9, 23 and 30

Information: Earn 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

TEXAS STATION

Slot tournaments

Date: Sundays in January

Time: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Win your share of $2,500 every week. The top 25 scores share cash prizes. The first entry is free. Earn up to four additional entries for only 50 base points each.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in January

Information: Earn 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

PALACE STATION

Point multiplier

Date: Thursdays in January

Information: Earn 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

BOULDER STATION

New Year’s Eve Cash Wheel

Date: Through Jan. 2

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Win up to $5,000. Play kiosk game to win up to $5,000; and swipe for 10 free entries daily.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Tuesdays in January

Information: Earn 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

Buffalo point multiplier

Date: Tuesdays in January

Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo slots.

• • •

WILDFIRE GAMING

MyGeneration Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Information: Players 50 and older earn 6x points on slot machines and video poker, and receive discounts on bowling and dining.

• • •

SUNSET STATION

$40,000 Holiday Match Up

Date: Jan. 1

Time: 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Information: Earn entries by playing table games. Drawings are Thursdays-Sundays. Earn 2x entries Mondays-Wednesdays.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Jan. 9, 23 and 30

Information: Earn 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

GREEN VALLEY RANCH

Point multiplier

Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in January

Information: Earn 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

FIESTA RANCHO

Point multiplier

Date: Jan. 9, 23 and 30

Information: Earn 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

FIESTA HENDERSON

Top Dog Poker Kiosk Game

Date: Fridays-Sundays, Jan. 6-31

Information: Kiosk game with chance to win up to 1 million points.

• • •

Point multiplier

Date: Jan. 9, 23 and 30

Information: Earn 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

EL CORTEZ

Winter Wonder Wheel

Date: Thursdays through March 30

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Win up to 500,000 points. Players earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 slot-based points earned every day of the week. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

• • •

First Drawing of 2017

Date: Jan. 1

Time: 3 p.m.

Information: Ten players will spin the 2017 prize wheel for up to $2,017 each. Receive one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 slot base points earned from Dec. 30 to Jan 1.

• • •

Buffalo point multiplier

Date: Sundays and Mondays in January

Information: Receive 10x points on Buffalo machines.

• • •

PLAZA

Spin2Win

Date: Daily

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Earn drawing entries playing slot machines and blackjack. Win up to $1,000 in play.

• • •

777 Slot Tournament

Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.

Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.

• • •

Jackpot bonus

Date: Ongoing

Information: Qualifying jackpots of $200 or more will receive a bonus, ranging from slot play, gift cards and more.

• • •

Saturday Point Fever

Date: Saturdays

Information: Earn one ticket for every 200 points during the week. Ten Club Cortez members will be selected for the opportunity to win 100,000 points.

• • •

Wednesday Point Madness

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: From midnight Mondays to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, players can earn one entry ticket for each slot-base point earned, and be one of 10 winners to receive 50,000 points.

• • •

Ice cream giveaway

Date: Wednesdays

Information: Receive a free ice cream bar with a jackpot of $25 or more.

• • •

SILVERTON

Reel and Win slot tournament

Date: Tuesdays

Time: Noon

Information: First place wins $1,000.

• • •

Senior Mondays

Date: Mondays

Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.

Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.

• • •

SOUTH POINT

50+ weekly slot tournament

Date: Thursdays

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Information: Open to loyalty-card members 50 and older. First entry is free with a swipe at a club kiosk; collect a second by earning 250 points and a third by earning 500 points. Top prize is $1,500; total prize pool is $5,200.

• • •

BINION’S

Mother Lode swipe and win

Date: Ongoing

Information: Club members can win up to $2,500 daily. Earn points for chances to swipe the prize machine, with a maximum of three swipes daily. Earn five points for a chance to win $50, 40 points for a chance to win $100 and 300 points for a chance to win $2,500.

• • •

MAX CASINO AT THE WESTIN

Happy-hour specials

Date: Daily

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Information: Select tables will offer $3 craps and 25-cent roulette.