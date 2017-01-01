Casino promotions: Jan. 1-7

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 | 2 a.m.
SLS LAS VEGAS
Fortune cookie giveaway
Date: Thursdays or Fridays in January
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 500 slot points or 1,000 video poker points to participate.
• • •
Football mugs giveaway
Date: Jan. 12 or 13
Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Information: Earn 250 slot points or 500 video poker points to receive a set of four football mugs.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Jan. 1
Information: Receive 10x points on slot machines.
• • •
$188,000 Cash Dragon Drawing
Date: Saturdays in January
Time: 8 p.m.
Information: Players must earn 100 slot points to gain 10 drawing entries or 100 video poker points to gain one drawing entry. Guests who have an average bet of $25 for one hour on table games will receive one drawing entry. Double entries can be earned every Monday-Wednesday. Five names will be drawn for a chance to win up to $188,000.
• • •
BOYD PROPERTIES
Swipe and Win up to 1 million points
Date: Ongoing
Information: New members have a chance to win up to 1 million points.
• • •
SUNCOAST
$50,000 Guaranteed New Year’s Eve 101 Winners Celebration
Date: Through Jan. 1
Information: Win up to $10,000. For full drawing schedule and more information, visit the B Connected desk.
• • •
SAM’S TOWN
$50,000 cash drawings
Date: Jan. 1
Information: Earn entries from 3 a.m. until 11:45 p.m. Dec. 31. Drawings will be conducted every hour from 4 to 11 p.m. Five players will take home $1,000 during each drawing. A final grand prize drawing will take place at midnight Jan. 1, with one winner getting $10,000 in addition to any unclaimed prize money.
• • •
DOWNTOWN GRAND
Drive-In to $20,000 Blackjack Tournament
Date: Jan. 12-14
Time: Registration begins at 6 p.m., Jan. 13; tournament starts at 10 a.m., Jan. 14
Information: There is a $150 buy in. First place receives $10,000 in chips.
• • •
1957 Thunderbird Giveaway
Date: Through March 25
Time: Drawing is at 10 p.m. March 25
Information: Earn entry multipliers Sundays-Wednesdays. Grand prize is a 1957 Thunderbird or $20,000.
• • •
Win an All-inclusive Trip for Two Anywhere Along Route 66
Date: Jan. 2-28
Time: Drawing is at 10 p.m. Jan. 28
Information: Earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 base points earned on slots and table games. Grand prize is an all-inclusive trip for two anywhere along Route 66 or $5,000 in play.
• • •
$20,000 in Fueling Your Way to Winning
Date: Thursdays-Saturdays, Jan. 5-28
Time: 7 p.m.-1 a.m.
Information: Hot seat game. One player chosen every 30 minutes. Win up to $100.
• • •
JOKERS WILD
Rolling for Dough
Date: Fridays
Time: Slot players eligible 1-9 p.m. Players at table games eligible 6:30-11:30 p.m.
Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.
• • •
Food bonus
Date: Mondays
Information: Earn 500 points to receive a food voucher worth up to $10.
• • •
ARIZONA CHARLIE'S (both locations)
New Year’s $17K Cash Countdown drawing
Date: Jan. 1
Information: Receive a drawing entry for every 500 base points earned. Drawings conducted through Jan. 1. Final drawing, for $5,000, will be at 12:30 a.m.
• • •
$80,000 Cash Blizzard
Date: Saturdays, Jan. 3-28
Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Receive a drawing entry for every 500 base points earned. Top prize at each drawing is $3,000.
• • •
Gift giveaway
Date: Wednesdays in January
Information: Earn 300 base slot points for a gift. On Jan. 4, the gift is a bottle of Campo Viejo sparkling wine.
• • •
Winter Winnings
Date: Thursdays in January
Information: Earn 300 base slot points to play the kiosk game. Win up to $1,000.
• • •
MLK Weekend Hot Seat
Date: Jan. 14-16
Time: 2:15, 4:15, 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Win up to $100.
• • •
ELDORADO
Cold Cash Hot Seat
Date: Fridays and Saturdays
Time: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Information: One player chosen every 30 minutes will win $25.
• • •
Prime Generation Tuesdays
Date: Tuesdays
Information: For players 50 and older. Slot card required. Earn 50 base points to receive $5 in slot play. Earn 500 base points to receive a spin on the cash wheel. Receive 5x points, dining and bingo discounts.
• • •
Fridays Wheel Frenzy
Date: Fridays
Time: Hourly, 4-11:30 p.m.
Information: One player will spin the prize wheel. Win up to $1,000 in cash.
• • •
Cash Slide
Date: Thursdays
Time: 2-8 p.m.
Information: One player each hour will win up to $100.
• • •
Food bonus
Date: Mondays
Information: Earn 500 points to receive a food voucher worth up to $10.
• • •
RAMPART CASINO
50-plus party
Date: Tuesdays
Information: Loyalty-card players 50 and older can earn $100 in free slot play on all video-reel machine jackpots over $1,200, a free kiosk swipe for earning 50 points, a second kiosk swipe for earning 500 points, a bingo coupon for a free small electronic-unit rainbow pack (minimum buy-in required), a $5 lunch buffet and a free round in a slot tournament from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Summerlin and Elite players may receive an additional round. Best score will be used in the tournament, with 12 winners selected each week. Top prize is $1,000. A $15 free slot play bonus will be given to everyone who wins a round.
• • •
Pirate’s Treasure progressive drawings
Date: Last Wednesday of the month
Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Ten winners will be chosen at each drawing. The progressive jackpot increases every month it doesn’t hit.
• • •
KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO
Play and Win
Date: Mondays
Information: Receive $5 in play for every 250 points earned.
• • •
New Year’s promotion
Date: Jan. 1
Information: Receive 10x points on reels and video reels.
• • •
STATION CASINOS
Military Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms
Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.
• • •
MyGeneration Wednesdays
Date: Ongoing
Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms
Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Swipe your card at a kiosk to earn up to 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker, plus discounts on dining, movies and bowling. Slot tournaments are 10 a.m.-7 p.m., with a top prize of $1,000. First entry is free; receive up to four more entries by earning 50 base points for each.
• • •
Snowball Slingshot Kiosk Game
Date: Through Jan. 1
Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms
Information: Win prizes and slot play at kiosk game.
• • •
$1.5 Million Balloon Zoom
Date: Fridays-Sundays in January
Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms
Information: Win slot play at kiosk game. Earn five points to participate.
• • •
Zoomie Balloonie Spin & Win drawing
Date: Jan. 2-29
Time: Drawing is 6:15 p.m. Jan. 29
Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms
Information: Earn 5x entries on Wednesdays. Swipe for 10 free entries every day. Win up to $10,000. The top two slot and top two video poker base point earners at each property will automatically win an additional place in the drawing.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Jan. 2 and 16
Locations: All Station properties, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho and Palms
Information: Earn 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
RED ROCK RESORT
$35,000 Money Maze
Date: Tuesdays in January
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: Win up to $5,000. Swipe every day for 25 free bonus entries, and earn 2x entries every Monday. Fifty base points equals one entry.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Jan. 9, 23 and 30
Information: Earn 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
SANTA FE STATION
$80,000 Nothing But Cash giveaway
Date and time: Thursdays at 6:15 p.m. and Fridays at 8:15 p.m.
Information: Win a share of $10,000. Earn 5x entries on Wednesdays and Sundays, and swipe for 10 free entries Sunday-Thursday.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Jan. 9, 23 and 30
Information: Earn 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
TEXAS STATION
Slot tournaments
Date: Sundays in January
Time: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Information: Win your share of $2,500 every week. The top 25 scores share cash prizes. The first entry is free. Earn up to four additional entries for only 50 base points each.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in January
Information: Earn 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
PALACE STATION
Point multiplier
Date: Thursdays in January
Information: Earn 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
BOULDER STATION
New Year’s Eve Cash Wheel
Date: Through Jan. 2
Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.
Information: Win up to $5,000. Play kiosk game to win up to $5,000; and swipe for 10 free entries daily.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Tuesdays in January
Information: Earn 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
Buffalo point multiplier
Date: Tuesdays in January
Information: Earn 15x points on Buffalo slots.
• • •
WILDFIRE GAMING
MyGeneration Mondays
Date: Ongoing
Information: Players 50 and older earn 6x points on slot machines and video poker, and receive discounts on bowling and dining.
• • •
SUNSET STATION
$40,000 Holiday Match Up
Date: Jan. 1
Time: 5:30, 6:30, 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.
Information: Earn entries by playing table games. Drawings are Thursdays-Sundays. Earn 2x entries Mondays-Wednesdays.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Jan. 9, 23 and 30
Information: Earn 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
GREEN VALLEY RANCH
Point multiplier
Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in January
Information: Earn 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
FIESTA RANCHO
Point multiplier
Date: Jan. 9, 23 and 30
Information: Earn 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
FIESTA HENDERSON
Top Dog Poker Kiosk Game
Date: Fridays-Sundays, Jan. 6-31
Information: Kiosk game with chance to win up to 1 million points.
• • •
Point multiplier
Date: Jan. 9, 23 and 30
Information: Earn 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.
• • •
EL CORTEZ
Winter Wonder Wheel
Date: Thursdays through March 30
Time: 7 p.m.
Information: Win up to 500,000 points. Players earn one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 slot-based points earned every day of the week. Earn 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• • •
First Drawing of 2017
Date: Jan. 1
Time: 3 p.m.
Information: Ten players will spin the 2017 prize wheel for up to $2,017 each. Receive one virtual drawing ticket for every 100 slot base points earned from Dec. 30 to Jan 1.
• • •
Buffalo point multiplier
Date: Sundays and Mondays in January
Information: Receive 10x points on Buffalo machines.
• • •
PLAZA
Spin2Win
Date: Daily
Time: 8:15 p.m.
Information: Earn drawing entries playing slot machines and blackjack. Win up to $1,000 in play.
• • •
777 Slot Tournament
Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.
Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.
• • •
Jackpot bonus
Date: Ongoing
Information: Qualifying jackpots of $200 or more will receive a bonus, ranging from slot play, gift cards and more.
• • •
Saturday Point Fever
Date: Saturdays
Information: Earn one ticket for every 200 points during the week. Ten Club Cortez members will be selected for the opportunity to win 100,000 points.
• • •
Wednesday Point Madness
Date: Wednesdays
Time: 6:15 p.m.
Information: From midnight Mondays to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, players can earn one entry ticket for each slot-base point earned, and be one of 10 winners to receive 50,000 points.
• • •
Ice cream giveaway
Date: Wednesdays
Information: Receive a free ice cream bar with a jackpot of $25 or more.
• • •
SILVERTON
Reel and Win slot tournament
Date: Tuesdays
Time: Noon
Information: First place wins $1,000.
• • •
Senior Mondays
Date: Mondays
Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.
Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.
• • •
SOUTH POINT
50+ weekly slot tournament
Date: Thursdays
Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Information: Open to loyalty-card members 50 and older. First entry is free with a swipe at a club kiosk; collect a second by earning 250 points and a third by earning 500 points. Top prize is $1,500; total prize pool is $5,200.
• • •
BINION’S
Mother Lode swipe and win
Date: Ongoing
Information: Club members can win up to $2,500 daily. Earn points for chances to swipe the prize machine, with a maximum of three swipes daily. Earn five points for a chance to win $50, 40 points for a chance to win $100 and 300 points for a chance to win $2,500.
• • •
MAX CASINO AT THE WESTIN
Happy-hour specials
Date: Daily
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Information: Select tables will offer $3 craps and 25-cent roulette.