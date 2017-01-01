Metro isolates armed suspect at Northwest Las Vegas hospital

Metro Police have an armed subject surrounded inside Mountain View Hospital in Northwest Las Vegas and have evacuated the building’s first floor.

“SWAT and crisis negotiators are on the scene attempting to talk the subject out,” said Lt. Carlos Hank of Metro. “No one has been injured at this time.”

Hank said police initially responded to a call that an armed subject was at the hospital shortly after 1 a.m. They were able to evacuate the first floor and contain the person.

Mountain View Hospital is on Tenaya Way, just south of Cheyenne Avenue and just west of U.S. 95.