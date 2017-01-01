Metro: Just 20 people arrested during New Year’s Eve festivities

Even though they were at one of the world’s largest New Year's Eve parties in a city known for excess, Metro Police said people on the Las Vegas Strip and downtown on Fremont Street were relatively well behaved as they said goodbye to 2016.

Metro said a full accounting of arrests overnight would be available later in the week. But as of 2:30 a.m., they had arrested 18 people on the Las Vegas Strip, most for minor offenses such as disorderly conduct.

Downtown was even slower, Metro said. Only two people were arrested during the festivities on Fremont Street. Metro did not offer any details about those arrests.

The Clark County Fire Department reported that 26 people celebrating on the Strip were transported to area hospitals, none of whom had life-threatening injuries.