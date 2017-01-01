State routes 156, 157 to Mount Charleston reopened

The Nevada Highway Patrol has reopened both Lee Canyon and Kyle Canyon after roads were closed earlier today due to heavy traffic.

Both State Route 156 westbound — the road that leads to Lee Canyon — and westbound State Route 157 — which leads to Kyle Canyon — were closed for safety reasons.

“We had both state routes that go up to the mountain closed temporarily because it creates a safety hazard issue when first responders can’t get through,” Nevada Highway Patrol spokesman Trooper Jason Buratczuk said.

State routes 156 and 157 are the main roads from the Las Vegas Valley that lead to the most popular areas on Mount Charleston, part of the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area.

There are other, less well-travelled roads that lead from State Route 160 in the Pahrump Valley to the northwest side of the Spring Mountain National Recreation Area. However, they are typically less developed and, according to a map on http://www.gomtcharleston.com, will not take drivers to Kyle or Lee Canyons.

And while the roads up to the canyons are now clear, Buratczuk said SR 157 coming down the mountain is now “extremely backed up."