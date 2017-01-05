Kmart on Eastern Ave. in Henderson targeted for closure

Sears Holdings has expanded the list of Sears and Kmart stores closing in 2017, and among the stores slated for closure is the Kmart at 10405 S. Eastern Ave. in Henderson.

The company, which owns both retailers, said Wednesday it would shutter 108 Kmarts and 42 Sears locations by April. Sears previously announced just 28 closures last month.

Business Insider reports employees learned of the additional store closings Wednesday. The total numbers of stores closed by Sears in the fiscal year will total more than 200, bringing the company to fewer than 1,500 stores — down nearly 60 percent from 3,500 locations in 2011.

According to the publication, the brand has struggled with falling sales, seeing revenue drop 13 percent in the most recent quarter.

It’s unclear how many jobs will be affected by the closures.