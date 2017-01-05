Police: One person in hospital, several detained after shooting

Metro Police say they have detained several people as they investigate a shooting this morning near Lamb Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive.

One person was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after the shooting, which was reported about 9:35 a.m. in the 4500 block of Macher Way, police said. The victim’s condition was not released.

Officers detained several people in connection with the incident, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.