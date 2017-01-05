Storm near Reno leaves drivers sliding on roads, heavy snow at resorts

RENO — Winter weather around the Reno and Lake Tahoe areas sent drivers sliding off roads Thursday morning and forced school officials to cancel classes.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Dan Gordon told The Reno Gazette-Journal that cars were sliding off roads throughout the area, with the roughest conditions along Interstate 80 north of Reno.

KTVN-TV reports chains were required for cars on mountain highways in the area.

The Tahoe-Truckee Unified School District and Diocese of Reno Catholic schools canceled school while other schools delayed the start of classes by several hours.

The National Weather Service in Reno reported Thursday that 3 to 5 inches of snow had fallen in the Reno area over the past 24 hours while 8 inches were reported east in Fernley.

A number of Tahoe-area ski resorts received about 2 feet of snow or more.