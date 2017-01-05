Wind advisory issued for Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory today, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph whipping the Las Vegas Valley.

People should secure loose items on patios and beware of blowing debris, weather service meteorologist Chris Outler said.

The winds should continue into tonight, with the strongest gusts this afternoon in the south and west valley, Outler said. The advisory is in effect until 10 p.m.

Friday, meanwhile, should be significantly less windy, but temperatures aren’t expected to rise above 50 degrees, Outler said.

Today’s forecast high was 63 degrees.

For current weather conditions, go online to weather.gov.