Candlelight vigil tonight for NLV police detective; police warn against fraudulent fundraising

A candlelight vigil is planned for a North Las Vegas police detective who died in a car crash.

Police say the event for Chad Parque is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. tonight.

Parque died Saturday morning, about 12 hours after the three-vehicle collision in which he was one of four people injured.

Police say the 32-year-old Parque was a husband and father. He had worked for North Las Vegas Police Department for 10 years.

They say Parque was on duty when he was leaving the North Las Vegas Justice Court.

A driver heading southbound on Martin Luther King Boulevard entered the lanes of oncoming traffic and struck Parque's vehicle.

Police say funeral services will be announced at a later date.

A donation fund to assist Parque's family has been established. Contributions can be made in accounts at Nevada State Bank #905202081 and Wells Fargo #8754899923.

In a news release Sunday, North Las Vegas Police said they have been notified about fraudulent fundraising efforts in Parque's name.

"There are no authorized or legitimate GoFundMe accounts set up to benefit Detective Parque's family," the release said. "Please do not donate to any GoFundMe accounts in his name."