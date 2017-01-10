Police: Campus gun case was 11th this school year

Las Vegas school police say the arrest of two middle school students accused of bringing a gun and bullets to campus marked the 11th weapon case this school year.

Clark County School District Police Capt. Ken Young said today that compares with three cases by this time last year in the sprawling district with more than 300,000 students and more than 350 campuses.

No one was hurt Friday before the boys, ages 13 and 14, were taken into custody at Gibson Middle School.

Young says one had a handgun in his backpack and the other had ammunition. Both were charged as juveniles with possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

The case followed the arrest of a 12-year-old student last week after Young says he was found with a loaded gun in his backpack at Saville Middle School.