Saturation patrols result in over 430 tickets in Henderson

Henderson Police arrested three people on suspicion of driving under the influence and handed out more than 430 tickets during a recent effort to curb road fatalities, officials said today.

The saturation patrols, done in collaboration with neighboring agencies, took place from Dec. 16 to Jan. 3, police said.

Officers made 596 stops and issued 310 speeding tickets and 103 citations to drivers without insurance, registration or driving on a revoked or expired license, police said. Twenty-one tickets were handed out for running red lights, police said.