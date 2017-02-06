Las Vegas Sun

February 6, 2017

Former Raiders exec explains why Mark Davis wants to go to Las Vegas

Steve Marcus

Raiders owner Mark Davis poses with Raiders fans during a bill signing ceremony at UNLV Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. The bill will increase hotel room tax to help finance a $1.9 billion stadium.

A radio interview Friday with Washington Redskins President Bruce Allen gave a window into what Raiders owner Mark Davis thinks about moving to Las Vegas and why he thinks it.

To see the full story, click here.

