Opinion: Raiders fans deserve better

Eric Christian Smith / AP
Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 | 9:44 a.m.
One thing is clear after Raiders owner Mark Davis and company blew up, in a matter of days, their partnership with the Las Vegas Sands Corporation and jeopardized their bid to move to Nevada: the players, and Raiders fans everywhere, deserve better than the people who are in charge.
