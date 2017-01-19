Congress provides platform for ambitious new members like Ruben Kihuen

While there is always a learning curve for new members of the House, some of the newly elected come to the institution with an enhanced profile. This could be because they are former statewide officeholders, or perhaps scored a big one for the team by knocking off a longtime incumbent. Maybe they are natural leaders or their ambitions are such that they are already looking at other federal offices.

Nevada’s Ruben Kihuen, for example, is a mover and shaker in a state that provided one of the few bright spots for Democrats on Election Day.

To see the full story, click here.