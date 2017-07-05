Orlando Magic waive former UNLV, Bishop Gorman player Stephen Zimmerman

Wednesday, July 5, 2017 | 2:18 p.m.
The Orlando Magic waived center Stephen Zimmerman on Tuesday, ending his tenure with the team after one year. Zimmerman, who played at Bishop Gorman High and for a year at UNLV, was selected by the Magic 41st overall in the 2016 NBA Draft, and he always was considered a long-term project.
