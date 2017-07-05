Las Vegas Sun

July 5, 2017

Orlando Magic waive former UNLV, Bishop Gorman player Stephen Zimmerman

Image

L.E. Baskow

UNLV forward Stephen Zimmerman Jr. (33) dunks the ball with authority early in play versus Air Force during their Mountain West Championship first game at the Thomas & Mack Center on Wednesday, March 9, 2016.

The Orlando Magic waived center Stephen Zimmerman on Tuesday, ending his tenure with the team after one year. Zimmerman, who played at Bishop Gorman High and for a year at UNLV, was selected by the Magic 41st overall in the 2016 NBA Draft, and he always was considered a long-term project.

