Orlando Magic waive former UNLV, Bishop Gorman player Stephen Zimmerman

The Orlando Magic waived center Stephen Zimmerman on Tuesday, ending his tenure with the team after one year. Zimmerman, who played at Bishop Gorman High and for a year at UNLV, was selected by the Magic 41st overall in the 2016 NBA Draft, and he always was considered a long-term project.

To see the full story, click here.