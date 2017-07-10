Las Vegas Sun

July 10, 2017

Floyd Mayweather leans on Conor McGregor bout in tax petition, asks IRS for temporary reprieve

John Locher / AP

In this Sept. 12, 2014, file photo, Floyd Mayweather Jr. poses on the scale during a weigh in for a fight against Marcos Maidana in Las Vegas.

Floyd Mayweather says he can't pay off his 2015 tax liability until after he gets money from his Aug. 26 fight against Conor McGregor. The boxer filed a Tax Court petition on July 5 that asks the IRS to allow him a reprieve until the fight.

