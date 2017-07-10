Floyd Mayweather leans on Conor McGregor bout in tax petition, asks IRS for temporary reprieve

John Locher / AP
Monday, July 10, 2017 | 9:08 a.m.
Floyd Mayweather says he can't pay off his 2015 tax liability until after he gets money from his Aug. 26 fight against Conor McGregor. The boxer filed a Tax Court petition on July 5 that asks the IRS to allow him a reprieve until the fight.
