June 23, 2017

GOP health bill could slash Adelson’s tax bill by more than $40 million

John Locher / AP

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Las Vegas Sands Corporation, Sheldon Adelson, attends the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino magnate and Republican megadonor, could stand to benefit heavily from the House plan to overhaul America's health care system.

A new report from the Center for American Progress Acion Fund, a liberal think tank, and Tax March found that Adelson could see his tax bill slashed by millions of dollars if the American Health Care Act becomes law.

A Business Insider analysis of the report determined that Adelson could see his tax bill decline by about $43.5 million in 2017 if the AHCA is passed and the tax effect is retroactive to the current year.

