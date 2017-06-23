GOP health bill could slash Adelson’s tax bill by more than $40 million

John Locher / AP

Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino magnate and Republican megadonor, could stand to benefit heavily from the House plan to overhaul America's health care system.

A new report from the Center for American Progress Acion Fund, a liberal think tank, and Tax March found that Adelson could see his tax bill slashed by millions of dollars if the American Health Care Act becomes law.

A Business Insider analysis of the report determined that Adelson could see his tax bill decline by about $43.5 million in 2017 if the AHCA is passed and the tax effect is retroactive to the current year.

