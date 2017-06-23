Las Vegas Sun

June 23, 2017

Pro-Trump group to target Heller over health care bill

Andrew Harnik / AP

Sen. Dean Heller arrives as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen testifies in front of the Senate Banking Committee in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.

A pro-Trump outside group is launching an advertising blitz against Republican Sen. Dean Heller over his opposition to the health care repeal bill — a bold act of political retaliation against a member of the president’s own party.

Heller, a Nevada Republican, is up for re-election in 2018 and is seen as one of the most vulnerable incumbents up for reelection this cycle.

