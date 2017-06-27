Manny Pacquiao won’t watch Mayweather-McGregor, says ‘it could be very boring’

Isaac Brekken / AP

The all-time pay-per-view record was set in 2015, when 4.6 million customers purchased a boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. If the upcoming Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight is going to break that, it will have to do it without at least one customer.

Manny Pacquiao himself.

To see the full story, click here.