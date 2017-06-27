Las Vegas Sun

June 27, 2017

Currently: 106° — Complete forecast

0

Manny Pacquiao won’t watch Mayweather-McGregor, says ‘it could be very boring’

Image

Isaac Brekken / AP

Manny Pacquiao, left, and Floyd Mayweather Jr. embrace in the ring at the finish of their welterweight title fight on Saturday, May 2, 2015, in Las Vegas.

The all-time pay-per-view record was set in 2015, when 4.6 million customers purchased a boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. If the upcoming Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight is going to break that, it will have to do it without at least one customer.

Manny Pacquiao himself.

To see the full story, click here.

0

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy