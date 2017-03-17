This Wall Street legend failed to conquer Las Vegas sports betting

Friday, March 17, 2017 | 1:15 p.m.
Bloomberg reports that Howard Lutnick, the man who rebuilt Cantor Fitzgerald LP, and then some, after the catastrophe of 9/11, has spent the past decade looking for a piece of the action in Las Vegas by building a sports gambling powerhouse. But Vegas can be a tough town — even a player like him has run into one obstacle after another.
To see the full story, click here.
Join the Discussion:
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.
Full comments policy