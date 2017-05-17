Las Vegas Sun

May 17, 2017

Currently: 74° — Complete forecast

Mark Cuban on Raiders’ relocation to Las Vegas: ‘Tends to backfire’

Image

John Shearer / Invision / AP

Mark Cuban arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 18, 2014, in Las Vegas.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban expressed doubt in the Oakland Raiders’ plans to relocate to Las Vegas despite the NFL’s approval.

To see the full story, click here.