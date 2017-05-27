Kafka in Vegas: A slain circus star, a dubious confession, and a prosecutorial misconduct epidemic

After trapeze artist-turned-poodle trainer Gerard Soules was stabbed to death in a Las Vegas trailer park in 1992, prosecutors charged his one-time fling, Fred Steese, with murder.

But there was clear evidence that Steese wasn’t even in Nevada at the time.

Here's what his Kafka-esque journey through the justice system says about the state of American justice.

To see the full story, click here.