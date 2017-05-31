Some Raiders fans give up tickets after move to Las Vegas announced About 1,000 season tickets surrendered, then quickly scooped up

David Richard / AP

Raiders owner Mark Davis offered to refund 2017 season tickets for disgruntled Oakland fans after announcing the team’s impending move to Las Vegas.

In the next two months, 1,000 people gave up their seats and the Raiders resold them almost immediately, maintaining a season-ticket sellout at Oakland Coliseum this season.

The Raiders will play in Oakland in 2017 and likely in 2018 as well. Their home for 2019 remains unknown at this point. Davis continues to express his preference for staying in Oakland although the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum Authority does not anticipate that happening.

