Steve Wynn talked with Kushner Companies on possible real estate deal

Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 | 10:11 a.m.
Kushner Companies has explored a development plan for one of its key buildings with casino mogul Steve Wynn, according to three people with knowledge of the talks.
To see the full story, click here.
Currently: 101° — Complete forecast
Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 | 10:11 a.m.
Kushner Companies has explored a development plan for one of its key buildings with casino mogul Steve Wynn, according to three people with knowledge of the talks.
To see the full story, click here.