Gonzaga won’t leave West Coast Conference for Mountain West

Isaac Brekken / AP
Monday, April 2, 2018 | 8:05 p.m.
Gonzaga is staying put in the West Coast Conference, athletic director Mike Roth said.
The Zags, who have been considering a move to the Mountain West Conference for several months, informed both conferences they’re staying in the WCC, their home since the 1979-80 season.
Discussions between the Mountain West and Gonzaga first surfaced publicly in late February.
To see the full story, click here.
Join the Discussion:
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.
Full comments policy