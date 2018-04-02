Las Vegas Sun

April 2, 2018

Currently: 86° — Complete forecast

0

Gonzaga won’t leave West Coast Conference for Mountain West

Image

Isaac Brekken / AP

Gonzaga’s bench reacts after a 3-point shot during the second half of a West Coast Conference tournament NCAA college basketball game Monday, March 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. Gonzaga defeated San Francisco 88-60.

Gonzaga is staying put in the West Coast Conference, athletic director Mike Roth said.

The Zags, who have been considering a move to the Mountain West Conference for several months, informed both conferences they’re staying in the WCC, their home since the 1979-80 season.

Discussions between the Mountain West and Gonzaga first surfaced publicly in late February.

To see the full story, click here.

0

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy