Wildest MLS preseason game ever? What happened when Whitecaps hit Las Vegas

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Las Vegas Lights FC, coached by highly colorful former Chivas USA boss Jose Luis Sanchez Sola, are hosting several MLS teams for preseason friendlies as they get their inaugural season underway. On Saturday, the Vancouver Whitecaps visited for what turned out to be a chaotic, contentious and utterly riveting 3-2 barnburner full of sound and fury.

When Las Vegas captain Marcelo Alatorre earned a straight red card for what appeared to be a nasty elbow in the 58th minute, it sparked a brief skirmish both on the field and on the sidelines, where Sola exchanged strong words and angry gestures with Whitecaps assistant coach Martyn Pert as the two benches faced off.

Sola was kicked out of the game — but, technically, didn't leave. He was pictured in the stands at Cashman Field having a cigarette.

Here's more from MLSsoccer.com