David Humm, former Raiders, Bishop Gorman great, dies at age 65

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Las Vegas native David Humm, one of the best passing quarterbacks in Nebraska football history who went on win two Super Bowls with the Raiders, died Tuesday night from complications stemming from multiple sclerosis.

“David was a true Raider in every sense and the heart of the Raider Nation goes out to his family at this time,” the organization said in a statement.

Humm, a Bishop Gorman product, was an all-American at Nebraska in 1974 and finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

In 1997, Humm was part of the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame inaugural class.

“In addition to being one of the finest athletes to ever hail from Southern Nevada, he has been an inspiration to our community,” the hall said in a statement. “He will be forever remembered for his kindness, compassion and courage in the face of the many obstacles that he faced. David will be missed, and we offer our deepest condolences to his family and many friends. Rest in peace Hummer.”

Humm was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1988 at age 35. He was limited to a wheelchair in 1997 but still worked for the Raiders radio broadcast.

