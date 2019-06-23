Report: Eldorado Resorts clinches $18 billion cash and stock deal for Caesars

NEW YORK — U.S. casino operator Eldorado Resorts Inc has agreed to merge with Caesars Entertainment Corp. in a cash and stock deal that values its peer at about $18 billion including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The agreement comes three months after Reuters reported that Caesars had agreed to give Eldorado access to its books under pressure from billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who earlier this year was awarded seats on Caesars' board.

The deal, which is expected to be announced on Monday, values Caesars at close to $13 a share, according to the sources. The combined company's ownership would be split roughly between Eldorado and Caesars shareholders, the sources said.

