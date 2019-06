Tilman Fertitta eyes Las Vegas Strip casinos after Caesars sale

Wayne Parry / AP

Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta is looking to purchase casino property on the Las Vegas Strip that could be spun off from Eldorado Resorts' acquisition of gaming giant Caesars Entertainment.

To see the full story, click here.