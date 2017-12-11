Las Vegas Sun

High School Basketball Picks: Entry 1

After 148 games, Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer finished dead-even in this season’s high school football picks.

They’ll have to settle their tie on the hardwood. With high school basketball now under way, the Sun is jumping in with its weekly picks.

Check below for predictions on some of the biggest games in town this week.

Week 1

Raise your hand if you’d like to see a seven-game series between Gorman and Clark.
Gorman 79, Spring Valley 50

Tuesday Dec. 12
Bishop Gorman
at
Spring Valley

*Raises hand.*
Gorman 85, Spring Valley 52

Desert Oasis is more than Jacob Hesse, but not enough to beat state-favorite Chargers.
Clark 83, Desert Oasis 68

Tuesday Dec. 12
Desert Oasis
at
Chargers

Not many teams locally will challenge the Chargers.
Clark 77, Desert Oasis 57

Anyone have a coin?
Durango 69, Canyon Springs 66

Tuesday Dec. 13
Canyon Springs
at
Durango

Canyon Springs is ahead of Durango in its development right now.
Canyon Springs 80, Durango 72

Foothill a serious contender in the Sunrise Region.
Foothill 80, Desert Pines 66

Tuesday Dec. 12
Foothill
at
Desert Pines

Might be the game of the week.
Foothill 67, Desert Pines 65

I’ll take the ‘Cats Donovan Joyner every day of the week.
Las Vegas 62, Cheyenne 58

Wednesday Dec. 13
Las Vegas
at
Cheyenne

Wildcats are balling right now.
Las Vegas 71, Cheyenne 65

Watch out for Legacy’s Jaylon Lee, a 6-foot-8 sophomore with great footwork.
Legacy 70, Cimarron-Memorial 68

Wednesday Dec. 13
Legacy
at
Cimarron-Memorial

Spartans will be tough out all season.
Cimarron-Memorial 65, Legacy 61

It’s mid-December, and yet this may determine Northwest League title.
Faith Lutheran 67, Arbor View 58

Wednesday Dec. 13
Arbor View
at
Faith Lutheran

Brewer might be driving the Crusader train, but I’m solidly aboard.
Faith Lutheran 68, Arbor View 56

Don’t be surprised if BC wins the 3A Sunrise this year.
Boulder City 54, Virgin Valley 41

Thursday Dec. 14
Virgin Valley
at
Boulder City

Good to see the Eagles have high expectations.
Boulder City 61, Virgin Valley 50

Wolf Pack a different team at home gym.
Basic 71, Eldorado 62

Thursday Dec. 14
Eldorado
at
Basic

Closer than you may think.
Basic 62, Eldorado 60

There’s no love lost between these two schools, regardless of sport.
Centennial 80, Palo Verde 73

Friday Dec. 15
Palo Verde
at
Centennial

Bulldogs are no walk-over in perceived rebuilding year.
Centennial 70, Palo Verde 63

