High School Basketball Picks: Entry 1

Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 | 1:10 p.m.
After 148 games, Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer finished dead-even in this season’s high school football picks.
They’ll have to settle their tie on the hardwood. With high school basketball now under way, the Sun is jumping in with its weekly picks.
Check below for predictions on some of the biggest games in town this week.
Week 1
Brewer's Picks
Season:
0-0
60-21 (.741)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Season:
0-0
69-12 (.852)
Raise your hand if you’d like to see a seven-game series between Gorman and Clark.
Gorman 79, Spring Valley 50
Bishop Gorman
at
Spring Valley
*Raises hand.*
Gorman 85, Spring Valley 52
Desert Oasis is more than Jacob Hesse, but not enough to beat state-favorite Chargers.
Clark 83, Desert Oasis 68
Desert Oasis
at
Chargers
Not many teams locally will challenge the Chargers.
Clark 77, Desert Oasis 57
Anyone have a coin?
Durango 69, Canyon Springs 66
Canyon Springs
at
Durango
Canyon Springs is ahead of Durango in its development right now.
Canyon Springs 80, Durango 72
Foothill a serious contender in the Sunrise Region.
Foothill 80, Desert Pines 66
Foothill
at
Desert Pines
Might be the game of the week.
Foothill 67, Desert Pines 65
I’ll take the ‘Cats Donovan Joyner every day of the week.
Las Vegas 62, Cheyenne 58
Wildcats are balling right now.
Las Vegas 71, Cheyenne 65
Watch out for Legacy’s Jaylon Lee, a 6-foot-8 sophomore with great footwork.
Legacy 70, Cimarron-Memorial 68
Legacy
at
Cimarron-Memorial
Spartans will be tough out all season.
Cimarron-Memorial 65, Legacy 61
It’s mid-December, and yet this may determine Northwest League title.
Faith Lutheran 67, Arbor View 58
Arbor View
at
Faith Lutheran
Brewer might be driving the Crusader train, but I’m solidly aboard.
Faith Lutheran 68, Arbor View 56
Don’t be surprised if BC wins the 3A Sunrise this year.
Boulder City 54, Virgin Valley 41
Virgin Valley
at
Boulder City
Good to see the Eagles have high expectations.
Boulder City 61, Virgin Valley 50
Wolf Pack a different team at home gym.
Basic 71, Eldorado 62
Closer than you may think.
Basic 62, Eldorado 60
There’s no love lost between these two schools, regardless of sport.
Centennial 80, Palo Verde 73
Palo Verde
at
Centennial
Bulldogs are no walk-over in perceived rebuilding year.
Centennial 70, Palo Verde 63
For more coverage, check out our high school basketball section.
Join the Discussion:
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.
Full comments policy