High School Basketball Picks: Regional Quarterfinals

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017 | 2 a.m.
It’s playoff time in high school basketball.
Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer are tasked with figuring out the winners in every game through the state championship.
Read below to find their picks.
Week 8
Brewer's Picks
Season:
46-17 (.730)
7-2 (.777)
Keefer's Picks
Season:
53-10 (.841)
7-2 (.777)
Road to another state title won't be easy for Gorman — this game excluded.
Gorman 80, Palo Verde 50
Palo Verde
at
Bishop Gorman
This will be Gorman's only blowout of the week.
Gorman 85, Palo Verde 52
Closer than you think.
Centennial 62, Durango 53
Durango
at
Centennial
Bulldogs win easily.
Centennial 77, Durango 59
Some feel Clark is the team to beat.
Clark 75, Cimarron 59
Cimarron-Memorial
at
Clark
Chargers can't get caught peeking ahead.
Clark 66, Cimarron-Memorial 55
What a game, SV's Ellis vs. Faith's Maccioni.
Sierra Vista 70, Faith Lutheran 67
Sierra Vista
at
Faith Lutheran
Sierra Vista has the best player; Faith Lutheran has the better team.
Faith Lutheran 65, Sierra Vista 60
Foothill's Kevin Soares always gets most out of players in elimination games.
Foothill 60, Las Vegas 54
Might be game of the night — at least in the Sunrise.
Foothill 64, Las Vegas 61
C-Springs always takes intensity up a notch in playoffs.
Canyon Springs 77, Silverado 57
Silverado
at
Canyon Springs
Pioneers were practically unstoppable in regular season.
Canyon Springs 76, Silverado 62
Rancho's offense has too many scorers.
Rancho 65, Liberty 58
Liberty was playing as well as anyone in the Sunrise at the end of the season.
Liberty 72, Rancho 65
