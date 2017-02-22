High School Basketball Picks: State Tournament

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 | 3:11 p.m.
There are only three upper-level high school basketball games left this season for Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer to prognosticate.
The state semifinals start at 4:45 p.m. Thursday evening at Cox Pavilion before the championship game is contested at 8:10 p.m. the next night.
Check below for our final picks of the season, and come back for an updated prediction of the state game.
Week 8
Brewer's Picks
Season:
58-21 (.734)
12-4 (.750)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Season:
67-12 (.848)
14-2 (.875)
Two weeks ago, we thought Gorman was in trouble. Now, it is the clear-cut state favorite.
Gorman 73, Reno 46
Reno High
vs.
Bishop Gorman
I've got to agree with Brewer here.
Gorman 84, Reno 52
For the last time this season, anyone have a coin?.
Clark 60, Coronado 57
Clark is the slightest bit better than Coronado.
Clark 65, Coronado 61
