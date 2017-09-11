Las Vegas Sun

September 11, 2017

High School Football Picks: Week 4

For the first time this season, Ray Brewer and Case Keefer are in nearly full agreement on the high school football slate.

They only disagree on a single game being played on Friday as part of week 4 action.

Read picks on every game below to find out which one.

The week of September 16

Brewer's Picks
Last Week
4-4 (.500)
Season:
30-16 (.652)

Brewer vs. Keefer

Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.

Keefer's Picks
Last Week
5-3 (.625)
Season:
28-18 (.609)

Aggies make a statement. It’s their league.
Arbor View 43, Faith Lutheran 13

Arbor View
at
Faith Lutheran

Aggies are unstoppable.
Arbor View 49, Faith Lutheran 17

After Saturday, Gorman won’t lose again.
De La Salle 33, Gorman 26

De La Salle (Calif.)
at
Bishop Gorman

Two straight losses absolves me of my rule to never pick against Gorman.
De La Salle 27, Gorman 14

Closer than you think.
Liberty 28, Legacy 18

Legacy
at
Liberty

Worried about Legacy holding up against Liberty’s passing game.
Liberty 38, Legacy 13

Gators won’t have Faith Lutheran hangover.
Green Valley 51, Bonanza 9

Bonanza
at
Green Valley

...and Bengals might have Mar Vista hangover.
Green Valley 48, Bonanza 17

I saw this movie last season.
Shadow Ridge 41, Las Vegas 18

Las Vegas
at
Shadow Ridge

Glad these teams found each other to play after last week’s cancelations.
Shadow Ridge 41, Las Vegas 14

Chargers win their homecoming game.
Clark 31, Desert Oasis 12

Desert Oasis
at
Clark

Chargers keep wining for now.
Clark 42, Desert Oasis 17

I’m back on the Mountain Lions’ bandwagon.
Sierra Vista 38, Spring Valley 17

Sierra Vista
at
Spring Valley

Bryan LaGrange runs wild.
Sierra Vista 35, Spring Valley 21

Upset of the week.
Centennial 23, Cimarron-Memorial 22

Cimarron-Memorial
at
Centennial

Have a feeling it all comes together for the Bulldogs.
Centennial 31, Cimarron-Memorial 16

DP gets its first official win.
Desert Pines 40, Silverado 12

Silverado
at
Desert Pines

Start of a winning streak for the Jaguars.
Desert Pines 37, Silverado 27

Hate to pick against my Cowboys.
Foothill 31 Chaparral 20

Foothill
at
Chaparral

Falcons are rested and ready.
Foothill 28, Chaparral 21

Basic, after bye week, gets back on track.
Basic 30, Canyon Springs 27

Canyon Springs
at
Basic

This should be the game of the week.
Basic 35, Canyon Springs 30

Del Sol grabs its first win of the season.
Del Sol 20, Rancho 12

Rancho
at
Del Sol

Dragons pull away late.
Del Sol 38, Rancho 14

Coronado plays better at home, wins opener.
Coronado 20, Durango 17

Durango
at
Coronado

Cougars are better than their 0-2 record indicates.
Coronado 37, Durango 20

Valley has played five quarters through three weeks.
Cheyenne 32, Valley 17

Cheyenne
at
Valley

Valley gets showered with roses — not in a good way. Cheyenne’s Clarence and Joshua Rose pile on the points.
Cheyenne 50, Valley 21

We couldn’t have all been wrong about Virgin Valley?
Virgin Valley 27, Western 16

Virgin Valley
at
Western

Still picking the Bulldogs for one reason — Jayden Perkins.
Virgin Valley 28, Western 16

Pahrump defends its home field.
Pahrump Valley 25, Boulder City 17

Boulder City
at
Pahrump Valley

We’ve got to disagree on something, right?
Boulder City 28, Pahrump Valley 24

