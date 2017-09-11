High School Football Picks: Week 4

Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 | 2:30 p.m.
For the first time this season, Ray Brewer and Case Keefer are in nearly full agreement on the high school football slate.
They only disagree on a single game being played on Friday as part of week 4 action.
Read picks on every game below to find out which one.
The week of September 16
Brewer's Picks
Last Week
4-4 (.500)
Season:
30-16 (.652)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Last Week
5-3 (.625)
Season:
28-18 (.609)
Aggies make a statement. It’s their league.
Arbor View 43, Faith Lutheran 13
Aggies are unstoppable.
Arbor View 49, Faith Lutheran 17
After Saturday, Gorman won’t lose again.
De La Salle 33, Gorman 26
De La Salle (Calif.)
at
Bishop Gorman
Two straight losses absolves me of my rule to never pick against Gorman.
De La Salle 27, Gorman 14
Closer than you think.
Liberty 28, Legacy 18
Worried about Legacy holding up against Liberty’s passing game.
Liberty 38, Legacy 13
Gators won’t have Faith Lutheran hangover.
Green Valley 51, Bonanza 9
...and Bengals might have Mar Vista hangover.
Green Valley 48, Bonanza 17
I saw this movie last season.
Shadow Ridge 41, Las Vegas 18
Glad these teams found each other to play after last week’s cancelations.
Shadow Ridge 41, Las Vegas 14
Chargers win their homecoming game.
Clark 31, Desert Oasis 12
Chargers keep wining for now.
Clark 42, Desert Oasis 17
I’m back on the Mountain Lions’ bandwagon.
Sierra Vista 38, Spring Valley 17
Bryan LaGrange runs wild.
Sierra Vista 35, Spring Valley 21
Upset of the week.
Centennial 23, Cimarron-Memorial 22
Have a feeling it all comes together for the Bulldogs.
Centennial 31, Cimarron-Memorial 16
DP gets its first official win.
Desert Pines 40, Silverado 12
Start of a winning streak for the Jaguars.
Desert Pines 37, Silverado 27
Hate to pick against my Cowboys.
Foothill 31 Chaparral 20
Falcons are rested and ready.
Foothill 28, Chaparral 21
Basic, after bye week, gets back on track.
Basic 30, Canyon Springs 27
This should be the game of the week.
Basic 35, Canyon Springs 30
Del Sol grabs its first win of the season.
Del Sol 20, Rancho 12
Dragons pull away late.
Del Sol 38, Rancho 14
Coronado plays better at home, wins opener.
Coronado 20, Durango 17
Cougars are better than their 0-2 record indicates.
Coronado 37, Durango 20
Valley has played five quarters through three weeks.
Cheyenne 32, Valley 17
Valley gets showered with roses — not in a good way. Cheyenne’s Clarence and Joshua Rose pile on the points.
Cheyenne 50, Valley 21
We couldn’t have all been wrong about Virgin Valley?
Virgin Valley 27, Western 16
Still picking the Bulldogs for one reason — Jayden Perkins.
Virgin Valley 28, Western 16
Pahrump defends its home field.
Pahrump Valley 25, Boulder City 17
We’ve got to disagree on something, right?
Boulder City 28, Pahrump Valley 24
