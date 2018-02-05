High School Basketball Picks: Entry 6

Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 | 1:16 p.m.
Some high school basketball teams’ seasons will end this week.
The playoffs start next Tuesday, and the state tournament picture will finalize on Saturday Feb. 17. Let’s see if Ray Brewer and Case Keefer can finish the regular season strong with their picks on the biggest games of the week.
Find the picks below.
Week 6
Brewer's Picks
Last Week:
8-0 (0.500)
35-11 (.761)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Last Week:
7-1 (.500)
32-14 (.696)
Wouldn’t be surprised if Boulder City fought its way to Reno for state.
Boulder City 67, Moapa Valley 60
Moapa Valley
at
Boulder City
Fly Eagles Fly.
Boulder City 61, Moapa Valley 51
Eastside pride!
Las Vegas 76, Desert Pines 68
Desert Pines
at
Las Vegas
Wildcats eke out a close one.
Las Vegas 62, Desert Pines 59
Cougars get revenge.
Coronado 79, Liberty 73
I can’t seem to pick a Coronado game correctly.
Coronado 65, Liberty 60
Faith Lutheran tough to beat in home gym.
Faith Lutheran 80, Legacy 66
Legacy
at
Faith Lutheran
Playoff positioning is still very much up for grabs in Northwest.
Faith Lutheran 69, Legacy 62
Throw out the records for this rivalry game.
Centennial 66, Arbor View 61
Centennial
at
Arbor View
Hard not to be impressed by the Bulldogs this year.
Centennial 74, Arbor View 66
And the final playoff spot goes to….
Durango 71, Sierra Vista 62
Durango
at
Sierra Vista
As much as I’d love to disagree with Brewer, I can’t get Durango’s blowout victory over Sierra Vista from a couple weeks ago out of my head.
Durango 86, Sierra Vista 70
If I’m a coach in the Southeast League, I wouldn’t want to play Canyon Springs in the playoffs.
Canyon Springs 89, Las Vegas 71
Las Vegas
at
Canyon Springs
Pioneers fend off a spirited upset bid.
Canyon Springs 71, Las Vegas 66
The only Clark-Gorman game that matters is next Friday.
Gorman 71, Clark 63
Clark
at
Bishop Gorman
Hate to say it, but I’m losing faith in the Chargers.
Gorman 68, Clark 64
