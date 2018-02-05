Las Vegas Sun

February 5, 2018

High School Basketball Picks: Entry 6

By (contact), (contact)

Some high school basketball teams’ seasons will end this week.

The playoffs start next Tuesday, and the state tournament picture will finalize on Saturday Feb. 17. Let’s see if Ray Brewer and Case Keefer can finish the regular season strong with their picks on the biggest games of the week.

Find the picks below.

Week 6

Brewer's Picks
Last Week:
8-0 (0.500)

Season:
35-11 (.761)

Brewer vs. Keefer

Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.

Keefer's Picks
Last Week:
7-1 (.500)

Season:
32-14 (.696)

Wouldn’t be surprised if Boulder City fought its way to Reno for state.
Boulder City 67, Moapa Valley 60

Tuesday Feb. 6
Moapa Valley
at
Boulder City

Fly Eagles Fly.
Boulder City 61, Moapa Valley 51

Eastside pride!
Las Vegas 76, Desert Pines 68

Tuesday Feb. 6
Desert Pines
at
Las Vegas

Wildcats eke out a close one.
Las Vegas 62, Desert Pines 59

Cougars get revenge.
Coronado 79, Liberty 73

Wednesday Feb. 7
Liberty
at
Coronado

I can’t seem to pick a Coronado game correctly.
Coronado 65, Liberty 60

Faith Lutheran tough to beat in home gym.
Faith Lutheran 80, Legacy 66

Wednesday Feb. 7
Legacy
at
Faith Lutheran

Playoff positioning is still very much up for grabs in Northwest.
Faith Lutheran 69, Legacy 62

Throw out the records for this rivalry game.
Centennial 66, Arbor View 61

Wednesday Feb. 7
Centennial
at
Arbor View

Hard not to be impressed by the Bulldogs this year.
Centennial 74, Arbor View 66

And the final playoff spot goes to….
Durango 71, Sierra Vista 62

Thursday Feb. 8
Durango
at
Sierra Vista

As much as I’d love to disagree with Brewer, I can’t get Durango’s blowout victory over Sierra Vista from a couple weeks ago out of my head.
Durango 86, Sierra Vista 70

If I’m a coach in the Southeast League, I wouldn’t want to play Canyon Springs in the playoffs.
Canyon Springs 89, Las Vegas 71

Thursday Feb. 8
Las Vegas
at
Canyon Springs

Pioneers fend off a spirited upset bid.
Canyon Springs 71, Las Vegas 66

The only Clark-Gorman game that matters is next Friday.
Gorman 71, Clark 63

Friday Feb. 9
Clark
at
Bishop Gorman

Hate to say it, but I’m losing faith in the Chargers.
Gorman 68, Clark 64

For more coverage, check out our high school basketball section.

