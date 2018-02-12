High School Basketball Picks: Regional Playoffs

Monday, Feb. 12, 2018 | 1:10 p.m.
It’s the two weeks we’ve all been waiting for, the two weeks that will determine the local high school basketball season.
The playoffs are here. Regional brackets get underway starting Tuesday night, and we’ll update the picks ahead of the action on both Thursday and Saturday nights.
For now, read below as Ray Brewer and Case Keefer attempt to prognosticate the first round of the playoffs.
Regional Playoffs
Brewer's Picks
Last Week:
4-4 (0.500)
39-15 (.722)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Last Week:
4-4 (.500)
36-18 (.666)
Defending state champs are still the 3A favorites, right?
Desert Pines 70, Tech 40
Jaguars ended the season on a high.
Desert Pines 81, Tech 59
Anyone have a coin? Too close to call.
Boulder City 56, Mojave 54
Eagles are yet to let me down this season.
Boulder City 60, Mojave 56
Ke’Shawn Hall, just a sophomore, is a #sunstandout.
Cheyenne 66, Del Sol 54
Desert Shields could wreak some havoc on this bracket.
Cheynne 66, Del Sol 51
My Cowboys are poised to be in Reno next week.
Chaparral 69, Sunrise Mountain 52
I’ve learned not to pick against Chaparral.
Chaparral 71, Sunrise Mountain 50
Coronado still the best team in the Sunrise.
Coronado 80, Eldorado 60
Strange claim to make for a No. 3 seed, but I don’t see them losing here.
Coronado 72, Eldorado 65
Julian Strawther and Cameron Burist combine to make Patriots tough to beat.
Liberty 80, Las Vegas 71
It would make for a great story if the Patriots advanced to the state tournament for the first time.
Liberty 65, Las Vegas 56
Closer than you think.
Canyon Springs 81, Silverado 74
Brewer might be right, but the Pioneers will pull it out.
Canyon Springs 68, Silverado 60
No upset here.
Gorman 83, Cimarron 62
Great season for the Spartans, but it ends here.
Gorman 75, Cimarron 61
Is the Clark defense good enough to win state?
Clark 68, Centennial 58
Closer than you think.
Clark 67, Centennial 62
DO has the best player; Arbor View has the better team.
Arbor View 85, Desert Oasis 79
I fear Brewer is making a mistake in discounting the Diamondbacks.
Desert Oasis 72, Arbor View 70
Faith Lutheran is peaking at the right time.
Faith Lutheran 81, Sierra Vista 70
Maka Ellis won’t go so quietly.
Sierra Vista 69, Faith Lutheran 67
For more coverage, check out our high school basketball section.
Join the Discussion:
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.
Full comments policy