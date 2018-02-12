Las Vegas Sun

February 12, 2018

High School Basketball Picks: Regional Playoffs

By Ray Brewer and Case Keefer

It’s the two weeks we’ve all been waiting for, the two weeks that will determine the local high school basketball season.

The playoffs are here. Regional brackets get underway starting Tuesday night, and we’ll update the picks ahead of the action on both Thursday and Saturday nights.

For now, read below as Ray Brewer and Case Keefer attempt to prognosticate the first round of the playoffs.

Regional Playoffs

Brewer's Picks
Last Week:
4-4 (0.500)

Season:
39-15 (.722)

Brewer vs. Keefer

Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.

Keefer's Picks
Last Week:
4-4 (.500)

Season:
36-18 (.666)

Defending state champs are still the 3A favorites, right?
Desert Pines 70, Tech 40

Tech
at
Desert Pines

Jaguars ended the season on a high.
Desert Pines 81, Tech 59

Anyone have a coin? Too close to call.
Boulder City 56, Mojave 54

Mojave
at
Boulder City

Eagles are yet to let me down this season.
Boulder City 60, Mojave 56

Ke’Shawn Hall, just a sophomore, is a #sunstandout.
Cheyenne 66, Del Sol 54

Del Sol
at
Cheyenne

Desert Shields could wreak some havoc on this bracket.
Cheynne 66, Del Sol 51

My Cowboys are poised to be in Reno next week.
Chaparral 69, Sunrise Mountain 52

Sunrise Mountain
at
Chaparral

I’ve learned not to pick against Chaparral.
Chaparral 71, Sunrise Mountain 50

Coronado still the best team in the Sunrise.
Coronado 80, Eldorado 60

Coronado
at
Eldorado

Strange claim to make for a No. 3 seed, but I don’t see them losing here.
Coronado 72, Eldorado 65

Julian Strawther and Cameron Burist combine to make Patriots tough to beat.
Liberty 80, Las Vegas 71

Las Vegas
at
Liberty

It would make for a great story if the Patriots advanced to the state tournament for the first time.
Liberty 65, Las Vegas 56

Closer than you think.
Canyon Springs 81, Silverado 74

Silverado
at
Canyon Springs

Brewer might be right, but the Pioneers will pull it out.
Canyon Springs 68, Silverado 60

No upset here.
Gorman 83, Cimarron 62

Cimarron-Memorial
at
Bishop Gorman

Great season for the Spartans, but it ends here.
Gorman 75, Cimarron 61

Is the Clark defense good enough to win state?
Clark 68, Centennial 58

Centennial
at
Clark

Closer than you think.
Clark 67, Centennial 62

DO has the best player; Arbor View has the better team.
Arbor View 85, Desert Oasis 79

Desert Oasis
at
Arbor View

I fear Brewer is making a mistake in discounting the Diamondbacks.
Desert Oasis 72, Arbor View 70

Faith Lutheran is peaking at the right time.
Faith Lutheran 81, Sierra Vista 70

Sierra Vista
at
Faith Lutheran

Maka Ellis won’t go so quietly.
Sierra Vista 69, Faith Lutheran 67

For more coverage, check out our high school basketball section.

