High School Basketball Picks: State Tournament

The four local boys high school basketball teams still in action head to Reno this week with a clear mission.
They’re looking to be crowned state champions. Sunrise region champions Canyon Springs and Sunset region champions Bishop Gorman start their paths to the title Thursday in the 4A semifinals, before Desert Pines and Cheyenne tip off in the 3A semifinals on Friday.
Check below for picks from Ray Brewer and Case Keefer on the semifinals, and circle back for an update with state championship selections.
State Tournament
Brewer's Picks
Last Week:
15-2 (0.882)
54-17 (.761)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Last Week:
13-4 (.764)
49-22 (.690)
Spanish Springs has played many quality out-of-state opponents in building its Northern Region championship team. None as dominating as Gorman, though.
Gorman 88, Spanish Springs 63
Bishop Gorman
vs.
Spanish Springs
As long as Gorman doesn't overlook Spanish Springs — and it's hard to image that happening — it should be fine.
Gorman 71, Spanish Springs 57
After sluggish first half, Canyon Springs pulls away.
Canyon Springs 90, Bishop Manogue 81
Canyon Springs
at
Bishop Manogue
Kevin Legardy is going to put up some more stratospheric numbers.
Canyon Springs 82, Bishop Manogue 73
Elko fans give Indians advantage.
Elko 67, Cheyenne 61
Cheyenne
vs.
Elko
Desert Shields edge Indians.
Cheyenne 62, Elko 61
This is Desert Pines' championship to lose.
Desert Pines 70, Spring Creek 53
Spring Creek
vs.
Desert Pines
Jaguars will cut down the nets at the end of the weekend.
Desert Pines 65, Spring Creek 55
