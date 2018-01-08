High School Basketball Picks: Entry 2

Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 | 2:20 p.m.
It’s time for local high school basketball teams to reacquaint themselves.
After a break in local play for the holidays and tournament competition, the season resumes this week with much on the line.
Check below for picks on a handful of games throughout the week from Ray Brwer and Case Keefer.
Week 2
Brewer's Picks
Last Week:
6-4 (.600)
60-21 (.741)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Season:
8-2 (.800)
69-12 (.852)
Arbor View’s Jarrod Burks and Donovan Yap provide too much scoring power.
Arbor View 76, Palo Verde 64
Palo Verde
at
Arbor View
Arbor View will have a say in how the Northwest shakes out this season.
Arbor View 65, Palo Verde 60
The Bulldogs were supposed to take a step back. They are in first place.
Centennial 65, Legacy 56
Centennial
at
Legacy
Centennial keeps rolling.
Centennial 60, Legacy 54
Anyone have a coin? Game of the week.
Faith Lutheran 70, Cimarron-Memorial 69
Faith Lutheran
at
Cimarron-Memorial
Confident Cimarron pulls off the upset.
Cimarron-Memorial 67, Faith Lutheran 64
The ‘Cats Donovan Joyner has been the best player in town.
Las Vegas 83, Eldorado 71
Big game for positioning in the Northeast.
Las Vegas 71, Eldorado 63
I wouldn’t complain if this was a best-of-seven game series.
Canyon Springs 81, Cheyenne 74
Canyon Springs
at
Cheyenne
Comes down to the final possession.
Canyon Springs 71, Cheyenne 70
Desert Pines is still the favorite in the 3A, right?
Desert Pines 80, Sunrise Mountain 61
Desert Pines
at
Sunrise Mountain
Not sure, but the Jaguars are definitely big favorites in this game.
Desert Pines 82, Sunrise Mountain 60
Every game is a must-win for Durango.
Durango 61, Spring Valley 49
Durango
at
Spring Valley
Anthony Hunter crushes the Mountain Lions.
Durango 68, Spring Valley 59
Can one player outscore an entire team? No.
Bishop Gorman 83, Desert Oasis 67
Desert Oasis
at
Bishop Gorman
Jacob Hesse and the Diamondbacks keep it close — at least for a while.
Bishop Gorman 74, Desert Oasis 64
The Chargers may eventually be upset in the tough Southwest league. Just not by Vista.
Clark 62, Sierra Vista 56
Clark
at
Sierra Vista
Anyone selling Clark basketball stock after its loss to Gorman? I’ll buy it.
Clark 70, Sierra Vista 54
