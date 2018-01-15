High School Basketball Picks: Week 3

It’s Big City Showdown time in Las Vegas.

The week in high school basketball will conclude with one of the most anticipated events of the year, the annual showdown between Findlay Prep and Bishop Gorman at 6 p.m. Saturday at South Point. The undercard features four other matchups, two boy’s games and two girl’s games, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case keefer cap off their weekly picks with selections on the final three games.

Check below to find all of their picks for this week.