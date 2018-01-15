High School Basketball Picks: Week 3

Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 | 3:30 p.m.
It’s Big City Showdown time in Las Vegas.
The week in high school basketball will conclude with one of the most anticipated events of the year, the annual showdown between Findlay Prep and Bishop Gorman at 6 p.m. Saturday at South Point. The undercard features four other matchups, two boy’s games and two girl’s games, starting at 11:30 a.m.
Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case keefer cap off their weekly picks with selections on the final three games.
Check below to find all of their picks for this week.
Week 3
Brewer's Picks
Last Week:
9-0 (1.000)
15-4 (.789)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Last Week:
8-1 (.888)
16-3 (.842)
This is where Durango gets back into the Southwest race.
Durango 80, Sierra Vista 77
Sierra Vista
at
Durango
Mountain Lions rise to the occasion.
Sierra Vista 66, Durango 62
Closer than you think.
Faith Lutheran 61, Legacy 56
Faith Lutheran
at
Legacy
Crusaders are locking in now.
Faith Lutheran 70, Legacy 65
I’m all-in on the Centennial Bulldogs. Going to be a tough out.
Centennial 61, Arbor View 51
Arbor View
at
Centennial
Aggies could be the most talented team in the Northwest.
Arbor View 68, Centennial 63
Tough to win on the road in Henderson proper.
Basic 71, Silverado 61
That might be true, but Silverado is going to make it look easy.
Silverado 67, Basic 55
My Cowboys are in for a battle.
Chaparral 56, Boulder City 52
Chaparral
at
Boulder City
First game, which Chaparral won by three, was close throughout. This will be the same.
Boulder City 57, Chaparral 56
Coronado has owned this rivalry in recent years.
Coronado 77, Foothill 71
Foothill has played better than Coronado recently, so don’t count out the chances for an upset.
Foothill 71, Coronado 69
Clark uses big stage to make a statement.
Clark 81, Coronado 66
Chargers are a little too much for the Cougars.
Clark 77, Coronado 66
In Julian Strawther we trust.
Liberty 65, Durango 58
Game of the day, maybe even week.
Liberty 62, Durango 60
Findlay Prep has the better team this season.
Findlay Prep 76, Gorman 69
Findlay Prep
at
Bishop Gorman
Pilots fly.
Findlay Prep 80, Bishop Gorman 69
