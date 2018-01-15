Las Vegas Sun

January 15, 2018

High School Basketball Picks: Week 3

It’s Big City Showdown time in Las Vegas.

The week in high school basketball will conclude with one of the most anticipated events of the year, the annual showdown between Findlay Prep and Bishop Gorman at 6 p.m. Saturday at South Point. The undercard features four other matchups, two boy’s games and two girl’s games, starting at 11:30 a.m.

Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case keefer cap off their weekly picks with selections on the final three games.

Check below to find all of their picks for this week.

Week 3

Brewer's Picks
Last Week:
9-0 (1.000)

Season:
15-4 (.789)

Brewer vs. Keefer

Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.

Keefer's Picks
Last Week:
8-1 (.888)

Season:
16-3 (.842)

This is where Durango gets back into the Southwest race.
Durango 80, Sierra Vista 77

Tuesday Jan. 16
Sierra Vista
at
Durango

Mountain Lions rise to the occasion.
Sierra Vista 66, Durango 62

Closer than you think.
Faith Lutheran 61, Legacy 56

Tuesday Jan. 16
Faith Lutheran
at
Legacy

Crusaders are locking in now.
Faith Lutheran 70, Legacy 65

I’m all-in on the Centennial Bulldogs. Going to be a tough out.
Centennial 61, Arbor View 51

Wednesday Jan. 17
Arbor View
at
Centennial

Aggies could be the most talented team in the Northwest.
Arbor View 68, Centennial 63

Tough to win on the road in Henderson proper.
Basic 71, Silverado 61

Wednesday Jan. 17
Silverado
at
Basic

That might be true, but Silverado is going to make it look easy.
Silverado 67, Basic 55

My Cowboys are in for a battle.
Chaparral 56, Boulder City 52

Thursday Jan. 18
Chaparral
at
Boulder City

First game, which Chaparral won by three, was close throughout. This will be the same.
Boulder City 57, Chaparral 56

Coronado has owned this rivalry in recent years.
Coronado 77, Foothill 71

Friday Jan. 19
Foothill
at
Coronado

Foothill has played better than Coronado recently, so don’t count out the chances for an upset.
Foothill 71, Coronado 69

Clark uses big stage to make a statement.
Clark 81, Coronado 66

Saturday Jan. 20
Clark
at
Coronado

Chargers are a little too much for the Cougars.
Clark 77, Coronado 66

In Julian Strawther we trust.
Liberty 65, Durango 58

Saturday Jan. 20
Liberty
at
Durango

Game of the day, maybe even week.
Liberty 62, Durango 60

Findlay Prep has the better team this season.
Findlay Prep 76, Gorman 69

Saturday Jan. 20
Findlay Prep
at
Bishop Gorman

Pilots fly.
Findlay Prep 80, Bishop Gorman 69

