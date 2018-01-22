High School Basketball Picks: Entry 4

Monday, Jan. 22, 2018 | 2 a.m.
Three weeks remain in the high school basketball regular season with much of the playoff picture still to be decided.
The picks competition between Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer similarly needs resolution. Brewer took a two-game lead with a strong showing on last week’s slate.
Check below for picks on 10 of this week’s biggest games.
Week 4
Brewer's Picks
Last Week:
7-2 (0.777)
22-6 (.786)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Last Week:
4-5 (.444)
20-8 (.714)
Battle For Boulder Highway always a great night, regardless of sport.
Foothill 77, Basic 61
Falcons bounce back from tough loss at Coronado.
Foothill 72, Basic 58
Closer than you think.
Coronado 65, Liberty 62
Cougars have more playmakers.
Coronado 69, Liberty 59
Jaylen Fox heating up for Crusaders.
Faith Lutheran 71, Centennial 65
Faith Lutheran
at
Centennial
Ishon Hardin can cool him down.
Centennial 65, Faith Lutheran 61
Canyon Springs threatens to score 100 points every game.
Canyon Springs 91, Las Vegas 80
Canyon Springs
at
Las Vegas
Wildcats come close but can't pull it off in the end.
Canyon Springs 76, Las Vegas 70
I've already seen this movie.
Clark 80, Durango 61
Trailblazers are only getting better, but still well behind the Chargers.
Clark 80, Durango 65
Anyone have a coin?
Desert Oasis 73, Sierra Vista 72
Sierra Vista
at
Desert Oasis
Have to lean with the home team in a matchup this close.
Desert Oasis 72, Sierra Vista 69
The 3A Playoffs are going to be memorable. This is a preview.
Cheyenne 66, Desert Pines 64
Desert Pines
at
Cheyenne
Jaguars are done with letting the Desert Shields get the best of them.
Desert Pines 70, Cheyenne 61
Mojave, not preseason picks Cheyenne or Desert Pines, lead the 3A Sunset.
Mojave 65, Western 43
Watch out for John Harper and Noah Sherrard.
Mojave 58, Western 48
One team in the Northeast, probably the loser of this game, won't make the playoffs.
Valley 55, Rancho 52
Vikings have a little more talent.
Valley 65, Rancho 58
Cowboys won't let neighborhood rivals interrupt run to 3A Sunrise title.
Chaparral 67, Del Sol 61
I've got to stop picking against Chaparral.
Chaparral 69, Del Sol 54
For more coverage, check out our high school basketball section.
