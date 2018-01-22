Las Vegas Sun

January 22, 2018

High School Basketball Picks: Entry 4

Three weeks remain in the high school basketball regular season with much of the playoff picture still to be decided.

The picks competition between Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer similarly needs resolution. Brewer took a two-game lead with a strong showing on last week’s slate.

Check below for picks on 10 of this week’s biggest games.

Week 4

Brewer's Picks
Last Week:
7-2 (0.777)

Season:
22-6 (.786)

Brewer vs. Keefer

Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.

Keefer's Picks
Last Week:
4-5 (.444)

Season:
20-8 (.714)

Battle For Boulder Highway always a great night, regardless of sport.
Foothill 77, Basic 61

Tuesday Jan. 23
Basic
at
Foothill

Falcons bounce back from tough loss at Coronado.
Foothill 72, Basic 58

Closer than you think.
Coronado 65, Liberty 62

Tuesday Jan. 23
Coronado
at
Liberty

Cougars have more playmakers.
Coronado 69, Liberty 59

Jaylen Fox heating up for Crusaders.
Faith Lutheran 71, Centennial 65

Tuesday Jan. 23
Faith Lutheran
at
Centennial

Ishon Hardin can cool him down.
Centennial 65, Faith Lutheran 61

Canyon Springs threatens to score 100 points every game.
Canyon Springs 91, Las Vegas 80

Wednesday Jan. 24
Canyon Springs
at
Las Vegas

Wildcats come close but can't pull it off in the end.
Canyon Springs 76, Las Vegas 70

I've already seen this movie.
Clark 80, Durango 61

Wednesday Jan. 24
Durango
at
Clark

Trailblazers are only getting better, but still well behind the Chargers.
Clark 80, Durango 65

Anyone have a coin?
Desert Oasis 73, Sierra Vista 72

Wednesday Jan. 24
Sierra Vista
at
Desert Oasis

Have to lean with the home team in a matchup this close.
Desert Oasis 72, Sierra Vista 69

The 3A Playoffs are going to be memorable. This is a preview.
Cheyenne 66, Desert Pines 64

Thursday Jan. 25
Desert Pines
at
Cheyenne

Jaguars are done with letting the Desert Shields get the best of them.
Desert Pines 70, Cheyenne 61

Mojave, not preseason picks Cheyenne or Desert Pines, lead the 3A Sunset.
Mojave 65, Western 43

Thursday Jan. 25
Mojave
at
Western

Watch out for John Harper and Noah Sherrard.
Mojave 58, Western 48

One team in the Northeast, probably the loser of this game, won't make the playoffs.
Valley 55, Rancho 52

Friday Jan. 26
Valley
at
Rancho

Vikings have a little more talent.
Valley 65, Rancho 58

Cowboys won't let neighborhood rivals interrupt run to 3A Sunrise title.
Chaparral 67, Del Sol 61

Friday Jan. 26
Chaparral
at
Del Sol

I've got to stop picking against Chaparral.
Chaparral 69, Del Sol 54

For more coverage, check out our high school basketball section.

