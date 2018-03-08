Gorman’s Bey is state Gatorade Player of the Year

Related content The Sun's high school basketball section

Jamal Bey was motivated.

Entering the high school basketball season, many assumed his Bishop Gorman squad would have its streak of state championships snapped because the Gaels lost many key contributors from the previous season.

But Gorman returned Bey, who became the state’s best player and today was named Nevada’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

Bey averaged 22 points and eight rebounds per game in leading Gorman to a 29-4 record and a seventh straight state title. He'll play in college at Washington.

The girls player of the year will be announced March 19.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21