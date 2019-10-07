High School Football Picks: Week 8

Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 | 2:20 p.m.
The playoff outlook will begin to come together after Friday night’s week 8 of high school football action.
It’s all league play, pitting opponents fighting for positioning against each other. Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer are mostly in agreement on how it will play out, only taking different sides on two games.
Read below to find all of their week 8 picks.
The week of October 4
Brewer's Picks
Last Week
14-1 (.933)
Season:
100-19 (.840)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Last Week
15-0 (1.000)
Season:
95-24 (.798)
Finally, a TNL game of interest.
Liberty 31, Green Valley 13
Patriots won't let this one be close for long.
Liberty 42, Green Valley 14
Gorman wins big.
Bishop Gorman 50, Sierra Vista 0
You can pretty much apply Brewer's three-word description to every Gaels' game for the rest of the season.
Bishop Gorman 56, Sierra Vista 0
Bye week kills Las Vegas momentum.
Legacy 34, Las Vegas 22
Don't blame it on the bye week; blame it on Legacy being really good.
Legacy 35, Las Vegas 16
That Foothill D is LEGIT.
Foothill 28, Coronado 6
For the second straight week, Coronado falls just short to a divisional rival.
Foothill 24, Coronado 17
Centennial defends its home turf.
Centennial 29, Faith Lutheran 9
Don't let Faith's early season struggles fool you; this will be a close game.
Faith Lutheran 26, Centennial 24
No breaks in the Canyon Springs schedule.
Desert Pines 30, Canyon Springs 6
It's just too difficult to contain Desert Pines.
Desert Pines 38, Canyon Springs 18
One of these teams will win their first game. One of these teams will also be in first place.
Eldorado 13, Mojave 12
I thought surely Brewer would break out his, "Anyone have a coin," line for this game.
Eldorado 34, Mojave 28
Aggies won’t be challenged until playoffs.
Arbor View 43, Cimarron-Memorial 6
Mustangs mash Bengals.
Shadow Ridge 36, Bonanza 6
Diamondbacks won’t have Gorman hangover.
Desert Oasis 23, Durango 20
Tough Trailblazers grind one out.
Durango 21, Desert Oasis 20
Must-win for both teams in hunt for playoffs.
Basic 32, Chaparral 26
Nothing would surprise me in this game.
Basic 28, Chaparral 20
Nobody wins in Pahrump.
Pahrump Valley 20, Del Sol 19
Actually, Boulder City did.
Pahrump Valley 28, Del Sol 13
Cheyenne well on its way to league title.
Cheyenne 50, Western 0
Is Cheyenne on its way to a state title? I could be convinced.
Cheyenne 45, Western 12
Virgin Valley is a state-championship contender.
Virgin Valley 33, Slam Academy 7
Bulldogs are one of the hottest teams in Southern Nevada.
Virgin Valley 45, Slam Academy 8
These types of small-town games are what makes 3A so fun.
Moapa Valley 27, Boulder City 12
Pirates pull away at the end.
Moapa Valley 27, Boulder City 19
Rams much improved in Leon Evans’ first year.
Rancho 16, Sunrise Mountain 15
Miners have improved a lot from the beginning of the season.
Sunrise Mountain 30, Rancho 26
