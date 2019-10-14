High School Football Picks: Week 9

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 | 2:45 p.m.
Unlike past weeks, neither Ray Brewer nor Case Keefer posted or as much as flirted with a perfect record in week 8 of high school football.
There were a handful of results they didn't see coming. Can week 9 provide the same type of drama?
Read all their picks below.
The week of October 18
Brewer's Picks
Last Week
14-5 (.736)
Season:
114-24 (.826)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Last Week
16-3 (0.842)
Season:
111-27 (.804)
Give me the 'Cats.
Las Vegas 28, Canyon Springs 21
Wildcats stay perfect for another week.
Las Vegas 30, Canyon Springs 22
Like GV, nobody in Southeast has a chance against Pats.
Liberty 45, Foothill 7
Brewer is right; get ready for some big Liberty wins.
Liberty 42, Foothill 13
Anyone have a coin?
Arbor View 20, Faith Lutheran 19
Let the celebration begin for the Crusaders after they finally beat the Aggies.
Faith Lutheran 28, Arbor View 27
For better or worse, I have picked Moapa Valley every week.
Moapa Valley 43, Slam Academy 0
Pirates have no trouble this week.
Moapa Valley 36, Slam Academy 6
Cougars grab homecoming win.
Coronado 23, Basic 9
Cougars will be playoff bound this season.
Coronado 34, Basic 14
I’ll the best player on the field, and maybe classification. Sunrise’s DK Alexander is legit.
Sunrise Mountain 22, Virgin Valley 18
Virgin Valley is too solid to fall to an upset bid here.
Virgin Valley 26, Sunrise Mountain 16
Trojans get a rare win outside Pahrump.
Pahrump Valley 41, Western 0
Trojans will have a fun bus ride back to Pahrump.
Pahrump Valley 35, Western 7
It’s mission critical for the Dragons.
Del Sol 37, Valley 25
And it will soon be mission accomplished.
Del Sol 28, Valley 20
The 3A Sunrise is such a fun league.
Boulder City 31, Rancho 13
Not that there should have been any doubt to begin with, but after beating Moapa, it's clear Boulder City is for real.
Boulder City 28, Rancho 0
Eldorado should be in the 3A.
Legacy 51, Eldorado 6
Longhorns won't be upset this week.
Legacy 42, Eldorado 13
Same for Mojave.
Desert Pines 55, Mojave 0
Desert Pines has blown out better teams than this.
Desert Pines 49, Mojave 6
Closer than you think.
Centennial 27, Shadow Ridge 23
Mustangs hang but ultimately can't get enough stops.
Centennial 40, Shadow Ridge 28
Green Valley gets back on track.
Green Valley 24, Chaparral 10
Confident Cowboys could give Gators scare.
Green Valley 21, Chaparral 13
