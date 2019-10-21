High School Football Picks: Week 10

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 | 3:15 p.m.
The regular season is wrapping up — at least in the 3A.
The playoffs will be fully set in the lower league after week 10’s games, which take place on Thursday night. Las Vegas Sun sports editors see the biggest 3A meeting of all — Virgin Valley at Moapa Valley in the annual hammer game — going different ways.
Read below to find their picks on every game.
Brewer's Picks
Last Week
16-1 (.941)
Season:
130-25 (.839)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Last Week
16-1 (.941)
Season:
127-28 (.819)
This game will come down to the final minutes.
Moapa Valley 19, Virgin Valley 17
Bulldogs have found a way to win all season; what’s one more time?
Virgin Valley 23, Moapa Valley 17
What a turnaround. Cougars near playoff berth.
Coronado 28, Chaparral 19
With a lot on the line, this will be an intense game.
Coronado 35, Chaparral 28
I remind Keefer every year about the 2006 game between the schools.
Gorman 65, Spring Valley 0
I’ve been here more than 10 years and never seen anyone locally come close to beating Bishop Gorman.
Gorman 56, Spring Valley 0
Foothill secures No. 2 playoff seed.
Foothill 23, Green Valley 18
A bruising battle all the way to the end.
Foothill 18, Green Valley 14
Three leagues games, three points allowed by the Pats.
Liberty 45, Basic 0
This will surely be another shutout.
Liberty 54, Basic 0
Rams close season with a win.
Rancho 30, Slam Academy 23
Rancho’s rebuild is ahead of Slam’s straight build.
Rancho 32, Slam Academy 20
Closer than you think.
Boulder City 35, Sunrise Mountain 31
Boulder City is too disciplined to get caught looking past Sunrise Mountain.
Boulder City 28, Sunrise Mountain 13
Cheyenne should be considered the favorites to win the 3A title.
Cheyenne 31, Del Sol 23
Desert Shields nab one last big win before first-round bye.
Cheyenne 41, Del Sol 24
Pahrump won’t lose at home.
Pahrump Valley 31, Valley 15
Pahrump gets back to the playoffs again.
Pahrump Valley 35, Valley 21
Canyon Springs gets its first win.
Canyon Springs 50, Mojave 12
True, but hard to believe.
Canyon Springs 28, Mojave 0
Wildcats won’t have to rally in the fourth quarter this week.
Las Vegas 51, Eldorado 9
We don’t give Vegas quarterback Ja’Shawn Scroggins enough love.
Las Vegas 45, Eldorado 12
There could be 100 points scored in this one .
Desert Pines 53, Legacy 23
Statement game for the Jaguars.
Desert Pines 42, Legacy 20
Faith Lutheran hands Shadow Ridge another close defeat.
Faith Lutheran 28, Shadow Ridge 27
Peyton Thronton makes a pair of big plays to propel Crusaders.
Faith Lutheran 24, Shadow Ridge 16
Cimarron snaps its losing streak.
Cimarron 38, Bonanza 23
Spartans survive shootout.
Cimarron 42, Bonanza 30
Anyone have a coin?
Centennial 19, Palo Verde 17
Palo Verde
vs.
Centennial
Centennial knocks Palo Verde off the top spot in the division.
Centennial 24, Palo Verde 17
Durango keeps Sierra Vista out of the win column.
Durango 31, Sierra Vista 19
Sierra Vista
vs.
Durango
This was a much bigger game the last couple years .
Durango 38, Sierra Vista 14
Christian Vaughn goes for 200 yards, four TDs.
Desert Oasis 43, Clark 20
Clark
vs.
Desert Oasis
Chargers won’t make it so easy.
Desert Oasis 28, Clark 21
