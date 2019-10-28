Las Vegas Sun

October 28, 2019

High School Football Picks: Week 11

By (contact), (contact)

The standings are tightening in the high school football picks competition as Case Keefer has somewhat closed the gap on Ray Brewer in the last few weeks.

There's more chance for movement this week with the sports editors disagreeing on a pair of 4A games with the regular season nearing its end.

Check below for their picks on every week 11 game.

The week of October 31

Brewer's Picks
Last Week
13-4 (.765)
Season:
143-29 (.831)

Brewer vs. Keefer

Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.

Keefer's Picks
Last Week
14-3 (.823)
Season:
141-31 (.819)

Closer than you think.
Arbor View 26, Shadow Ridge 21

Arbor View
at
Shadow Ridge

Not closer than I think; I expect every Shadow Ridge game to be close.
Arbor View 28, Shadow Ridge 27

It’s now or never for the Pirates to figure it out.
Moapa Valley 21, Pahrump Valley 6

Moapa Valley
vs.
Pahrump Valley

Moapa Valley gets a few timely takeaways for the win.
Moapa Valley 28, Pahrump Valley 20

Boulder City controls the clock, controls the game.
Boulder City 20, Del Sol 15

Del Sol
at
Boulder City

Excited for the Boulder City-Cheyenne rematch next week.
Boulder City 27, Del Sol 7

For my money, there’s no better rivalry in Nevada.
Green Valley 31, Basic 13

Basic
at
Green Valley

Gators stomp Wolves in Henderson Bowl.
Green Valley 32, Basic 13

Liberty’s Germie Bernard is the best sophomore in town.
Liberty 50, Coronado 0

Coronado
at
Liberty

Liberty and Gorman back-to-back? Thoughts go out to the Cougars.
Liberty 43, Coronado 7

Silverado third-best team in region behind Gorman, Liberty.
Silverado 44, Desert Oasis 22

Desert Oasis
at
Silverado

I don't know about that, but the Skyhawks should get a home playoff game where we can find out.
Silverado 35, Desert Oasis 28

Gorman pitches another shutout, has given up 6 points in league games.
Bishop Gorman 64, Clark 0

Clark
at
Bishop Gorman

Gorman can name its score, as usual.
Bishop Gorman 70, Clark 0

Desert Pines makes a statement.
Desert Pines 43, Las Vegas 13

Desert Pines
at
Las Vegas

Desert Pines makes another escape.
Desert Pines 31, Las Vegas 27

Falcons secure a playoff spot.
Foothill 42, Chaparral 25

Foothill
at
Chaparral

Falcons pull out hard-hitting win.
Foothill 27, Chaparral 21

Anyone have a coin?
Spring Valley 14, Sierra Vista 13

Spring Valley
at
Sierra Vista

Mountain Lions have really improved.
Sierra Vista 21, Spring Valley 20

If Faith plays like it did last week against Shadow, it’s the best team in the Northwest.
Faith Lutheran 31, Palo Verde 23

Faith Lutheran
at
Palo Verde

Palo Verde controls clock, pulls upset.
Palo Verde 24, Faith Lutheran 21

Back to back 50 point games for Centennial.
Centennial 51, Bonanza 7

Centennial
at
Bonanza

I can't disagree with Brewer here.
Centennial 56, Bonanza 13

Winner reaches the postseason.
Canyon Springs 47, Eldorado 13

Canyon Springs
at
Eldorado

Canyon Springs doesn't miss the postseason.
Canyon Springs 36, Eldorado 9

