High School Football Picks: Week 11

Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 | 2:40 p.m.
The standings are tightening in the high school football picks competition as Case Keefer has somewhat closed the gap on Ray Brewer in the last few weeks.
There's more chance for movement this week with the sports editors disagreeing on a pair of 4A games with the regular season nearing its end.
Check below for their picks on every week 11 game.
The week of October 31
Brewer's Picks
Last Week
13-4 (.765)
Season:
143-29 (.831)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Last Week
14-3 (.823)
Season:
141-31 (.819)
Closer than you think.
Arbor View 26, Shadow Ridge 21
Not closer than I think; I expect every Shadow Ridge game to be close.
Arbor View 28, Shadow Ridge 27
It’s now or never for the Pirates to figure it out.
Moapa Valley 21, Pahrump Valley 6
Moapa Valley gets a few timely takeaways for the win.
Moapa Valley 28, Pahrump Valley 20
Boulder City controls the clock, controls the game.
Boulder City 20, Del Sol 15
Excited for the Boulder City-Cheyenne rematch next week.
Boulder City 27, Del Sol 7
For my money, there’s no better rivalry in Nevada.
Green Valley 31, Basic 13
Gators stomp Wolves in Henderson Bowl.
Green Valley 32, Basic 13
Liberty’s Germie Bernard is the best sophomore in town.
Liberty 50, Coronado 0
Liberty and Gorman back-to-back? Thoughts go out to the Cougars.
Liberty 43, Coronado 7
Silverado third-best team in region behind Gorman, Liberty.
Silverado 44, Desert Oasis 22
I don't know about that, but the Skyhawks should get a home playoff game where we can find out.
Silverado 35, Desert Oasis 28
Gorman pitches another shutout, has given up 6 points in league games.
Bishop Gorman 64, Clark 0
Gorman can name its score, as usual.
Bishop Gorman 70, Clark 0
Desert Pines makes a statement.
Desert Pines 43, Las Vegas 13
Desert Pines makes another escape.
Desert Pines 31, Las Vegas 27
Falcons secure a playoff spot.
Foothill 42, Chaparral 25
Falcons pull out hard-hitting win.
Foothill 27, Chaparral 21
Anyone have a coin?
Spring Valley 14, Sierra Vista 13
Mountain Lions have really improved.
Sierra Vista 21, Spring Valley 20
If Faith plays like it did last week against Shadow, it’s the best team in the Northwest.
Faith Lutheran 31, Palo Verde 23
Palo Verde controls clock, pulls upset.
Palo Verde 24, Faith Lutheran 21
Back to back 50 point games for Centennial.
Centennial 51, Bonanza 7
I can't disagree with Brewer here.
Centennial 56, Bonanza 13
Winner reaches the postseason.
Canyon Springs 47, Eldorado 13
Canyon Springs doesn't miss the postseason.
Canyon Springs 36, Eldorado 9
