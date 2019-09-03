High School Football Picks: Week 3

Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 | 2:45 p.m.
The Polynesian Football Classic is the main attraction of the third week of high school football in Las Vegas.
Four of the area’s best teams — Liberty, Desert Pines, Faith Lutheran and Bishop Gorman — will take on out-of-state competition at Fertitta Field. The Patriots take on national powerhouse St. John Bosco on Friday night before the other three stage a Saturday triple-header. Tickets are available here.
Read below to see how Ray Brewer and Case Keefer see all the week 3 games playing out as their annual picks competition continues.
The week of September 6
Brewer's Picks
Last Week
10-5 (.666)
Season:
27-9 (.750)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Last Week
12-3 (.800)
Season:
29-7 (.805)
Raise your hand if your alma mater is 3-0.
Cheyenne 35, Bonanza 0
Not fair; my alma mater (Wichita Collegiate) hasn’t opened the season yet..
Chaparral 27, Bonanza 21
Closer than you think. Pats put up a fight.
St. John Bosco 38, Lberty 26
St. John Bosco (Calif.)
vs.
Liberty
This game film will be well circulated among college coaches.
St. John Bosco 49, Liberty 10
Tough spot on the road for the Pioneers.
Marist 43, Canyon Springs 12
Canyon Springs
at
Marist (Ga.)
Cool trip, should help Canyon Springs improve.
Marist 36, Canyon Springs 13
Centennial overcomes its lack of road experience.
Centennial 26, Wasatch 23
Centennial
at
Wasatch (Utah)
Evenly-matched game, so I have to look towards the home team.
Wasatch 28, Centennial 24
Aggies drained from last week’s comeback.
Hamilton 34, Arbor View 20
Arbor View
at
Hamilton (Ariz.)
Regardless of the result, Arbor View has put together a great start to the season.
Hamilton 30, Arbor View 20
Eldorado’s offensive struggles continue.
El Toro 38, Eldorado 6
El Toro (Calif.)
at
Eldorado
Good on Eldorado for its aggressive scheduling.
El Toro 27, Eldorado 14
Moanalua is a strong team from Honolulu.
Moanalua 27, Sierra Vista 11
Moanalua (Hawaii)
at
Sierra Vista
Nevada’s struggles against Hawaii continues.
Moanalua 38, Sierra Vista 14
Breaking one of my handicapping rules and playing against Moapa Valley at home.
Green Valley 15, Moapa Valley 14
I’ve been too impressed by the Gators’ defense to pick against them.
Green Valley 24, Moapa Valley 16
Never take the Vegas team on the road in California.
Paraclete 22, Legacy 20
Legacy
at
Paraclete (Calif.)
If Evan Olaes keeps up what he showed in week 1, Legacy wins.
Legacy 23, Paraclete 18
Cimarron’s defense pitches a shutout.
Cimarron 36, Mojave 0
Spartans are underrated.
Cimarron-Memorial 42, Mojave 20
Basic makes a big jump from week 1.
Basic 31, Durango 20
A defensive struggle ensues.
Basic 21, Durango 14
Skyhawks’ ground game gives ‘Cats fits.
Silverado 29, Las Vegas 25
Skyhawks’ defense is no joke either.
Silverado 28, Las Vegas 21
Anyone have a coin?
Clark 14, Valley 12
I’ll take the more explosive offense.
Valley 21, Clark 20
One team has Christian Vaughn. Another doesn’t.
Desert Oasis 29, Palo Verde 25
Thanks for giving the Panthers some extra motivation, Brewer.
Palo Verde 21, Desert Oasis 14
Big spot for the Dragons to show they are a 3A contender.
Del Sol 31, Virgin Valley 18
Del Sol rises to the occasion.
Del Sol 21, Virgin Valley 20
Pahrump notches its first win of the season.
Pahrump Valley 32, Slam Academy 12
Trojans let out some frustration on the Bulls.
Pahrump Valley 45, Slam Academy 21
Cheyenne cleans up mistakes from last week.
Cheyenne 40, Rancho 12
Desert Shields still have enough talent to be a factor in the 3A.
Cheyenne 27, Rancho 6
Cougars with a statement win last week.
Coronado 32, Sunrise Mountain 23
Coronado notches second straight.
Coronado 35, Sunrise Mountain 13
A win for DP is a win for Nevada at Poly Classic.
Desert Pines 37, Logan 20
Desert Pines
at
Logan (Utah)
Jaguars turn in a cleaner performance in their second game.
Desert Pines 28, Logan 14
Saguaro is ranked in the top 50 nationally for a reason.
Saguaro 41, Faith Lutheran 0
Faith Lutheran
at
Saguaro (Ariz.)
Out-of-state games have been tough for Crusaders.
Saguaro 42, Faith Lutheran 10
Can’t wait to watch the Servite Hut Drill.
Bishop Gorman 32, Servite 16
Bishop Gorman
at
Servite (Calif.)
The Hut Drill followed by getting straight-up drilled by Gorman.
Bishop Gorman 38, Servite 13
