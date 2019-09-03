High School Football Picks: Week 3

The Polynesian Football Classic is the main attraction of the third week of high school football in Las Vegas.

Four of the area’s best teams — Liberty, Desert Pines, Faith Lutheran and Bishop Gorman — will take on out-of-state competition at Fertitta Field. The Patriots take on national powerhouse St. John Bosco on Friday night before the other three stage a Saturday triple-header. Tickets are available here.

Read below to see how Ray Brewer and Case Keefer see all the week 3 games playing out as their annual picks competition continues.